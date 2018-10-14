In retrospect, Linda Bockhop should have paid a little more attention to her phone bills.
On the other hand, when you’ve purchased services from the same company for 40-some years, you’d think the company would cut you a little slack.
And the company in this case, AT&T, did — after a few months and some friendly prodding from SOS.
Bockhop and her husband, David, have lived in the same house in Belmont — population 982, about 65 miles west of Madison — for 47 years.
For all of that time, their local phone service has been provided by Belmont Telephone Co., a part of CS Technologies, and their long distance by what was long known as “Ma Bell” and today as AT&T. Over that time, Linda said, Belmont included AT&T charges as part of its bill.
In 2012, Belmont told the Bockhops they could choose a new long-distance provider. The Bockhops decided to stick with AT&T, but now they started getting two bills — one from Belmont for local and one from AT&T for long distance.
It was only in March of this year that Linda, 69, noticed something odd about the bills: Both listed some of the same fees, including a “carrier cost recovery fee,” a fee for the “basic rate plan” and an “AT&T universal service fund charge.” The same taxes also appeared on both bills.
Linda realized she’d been paying double taxes and fees. It was only about $14 more than she should have been paying per month, but over five-plus years that added up to about $950. And she had kept the bills to prove it.
Linda contacted Belmont and AT&T shortly after her realization. It took about two months for Belmont to get the fees and taxes off its bill, but as for getting a refund of that $950, “Belmont says they can’t refund that,” she said. “I have to go through AT&T.”
Go through AT&T she did, faxing “Dave” some of her bills and calling the company about 10 times and speaking to multiple AT&T representatives by mid-September, when she called SOS.
SOS got in touch with AT&T spokesman Jim Kimberly, which shook loose some attention from two other AT&T officials who contacted Linda directly.
First, Linda said, they offered her a refund of six months’ worth of the extra taxes and fees she paid, and when she balked at that, two years’ worth.
After SOS contacted Kimberly for a second time and Deb Curry of AT&T’s Office of the President on Oct. 8, Linda got calls from AT&T the next day offering a $949.06 refund. The company said it would send her a check, the arrival of which SOS will monitor.
Kimberly declined to comment on the details of Linda’s case, saying AT&T doesn’t share customer account information.