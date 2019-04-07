Karen Fish's recent battle with lung cancer left her dependent on a home-based oxygen machine.
But she wanted something portable so she could go shopping or play poker or euchre with other residents of her building -- preferably for more than an hour at a time.
Fish, 79, of Madison, purchased the 2.8-pound Inogen One G4 oxygen concentrator on Jan. 16 for $2,350. Concentrators work by stripping out most of the nitrogen that makes up about 80 percent of air, boosting what goes into their users' lungs to about 90 percent to 95 percent oxygen.
About three weeks after the machine arrived, Fish took it down to an event in her building and was surprised when 63 minutes later, it started beeping to alert her that the battery was low. She took it back upstairs to her apartment and put in the other battery that came with the unit, only to have the machine start beeping in 58 minutes.
"I can't go anyplace and be back in 63 minutes," she said.
Fish said both batteries were fully charged when she put them in, and later tests with fully charged batteries never got her any more than 68 minutes of use. Granted, Inogen advertises the G4 as providing "up to" 2.7 hours of operation on one battery charge, but Fish never got close to that much.
Fish said she made multiple phone calls to the customer service representative she bought the machine from, but "I could never talk to him" and wasn't able to leave a message on his voice mail.
"I called for four days straight," she said. "Same message."
Fish also said she tried the company's general customer service number, but all they did was send her back to the first uncommunicative service rep and later fail to return a message.
She said if Imogen had responded in a timely fashion, she would have been able to take advantage of the company's 30-day risk-free return policy.
SOS contacted Byron Myers, Inogen executive vice president of sales and marketing, on April 1, and he responded the same day to say the company's vice president of patient services would review the case "personally."
A day later, he emailed to say, "we decided to issue a refund to the customer and accept the return even though it was beyond our standard 30-day period."
Fish said she would let SOS know if and when she gets her money back.