Andrea Orlowski's family invested in a frozen pizza cooker and has been making liberal use of its microwave during the past four months, but more traditionally prepared meals could be coming back into style now that she's finally in line for a refund for her defective stove.
Orlowski, 43, of Waunakee, and her father contacted SOS in mid-October with a complaint about the runaround Orlowski had been getting from South Korea-based LG Electronics after the oven portion of Orlowski's electric LG stove stopped working in late June, only about 15 months after she purchased it new.
That was still three months longer than the retailer's warranty, though, so Orlowski said she called an appliance repair company, which came out four separate times and replaced parts including a motherboard and heating elements.
She said the oven would get up to about 250 degrees, then stop, and the repairman finally gave up in early August.
"He basically said, 'This is a lemon … I can't fix it,'" she said. "Everything that he's put in didn't work."
During the next several weeks — and under the not-unreasonable assumption that a new stove should last more than 15 months — Orlowski made multiple calls to LG, spoke with four different LG representatives and was given four different case numbers in an attempt to get her defective appliance replaced, she said.
She said she was told to forward the receipt for the oven and her repair invoices to the company, which told her it was willing to extend her warranty coverage, to which she effectively replied: I've already tried fixing it; I just need a new oven.
That goal seemed within reach Sept. 18, when the company acknowledged all the attempted repairs and that the repairman had deemed the stove defective. It also told her that an emailed letter outlining how to get a refund for the appliance would arrive in three to five business days.
"And I said, 'Good. I'm getting somewhere,'" she said.
Or so she thought. The email never came, she said, and when she called the company again on Sept. 30, she was told "it shows nothing has been done in the processing end."
"She was going to do a follow-up and call my cell phone back with info," Orlowski wrote SOS on Oct. 22. "I have heard nothing back nor have I called anymore to follow up on my end, as I’m beyond frustrated and at my wits' end."
SOS emailed or left phone messages with two LG representatives on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, laying out Orlowski's dilemma and providing company-issued case numbers and a timeline of Orlowski's contacts with the company.
SOS heard nothing back.
But Orlowski did, on the evening of the 23rd, when a "Marianne M" from LG's Huntsville, Alabama, office emailed her to say she had reviewed her "file in its entirety and am truly sorry for the experience you have encountered thus far."
Marianne provided a number to call back, and the two connected on Oct. 28. A series of emails explaining the documentation she needed to file followed in relatively quick succession, and on Oct. 30, Orlowski was informed that her "request for monetary reimbursement has been approved."
She's slated to get $736.39; SOS will follow up to see that she does.