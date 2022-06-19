SOS: Refund delivered, account balance corrected after botched propane contract

Mistakes by their propane provider meant Dorothy Hodges and Tom Helminiak spent part of this spring enduring lukewarm showers and "bundled up like Arctic survivors."

Hodges snail-mailed SOS on May 9 with the frustrating and monthslong tale, buttressed by 26 mostly double-sided pages of account statements, invoices, contract language and other evidence.

She explained that in July, AmeriGas offered up to 1,700 gallons of propane at the below-market price of $1.20 per gallon for use during the 2021-22 heating season at their Potosi home, as long as they paid in full and up front.

Hodges accepted, paid their $2,044.80 bill (they aren't sure where the extra $4.80 comes in) and between Sept. 9 and Feb. 2 received five deliveries totaling about 1330 gallons and leaving them with about $444, or about 370 gallons, left to use, Hodges said.

The problems started with the next delivery, on Feb. 21, when for some reason the Pennsylvania-based company delivered 147.5 gallons, charged them $2.709 per gallon for almost all of them, and declared their prepaid account tapped out, she said.

It took four calls to the company to get it to reinstate the lower contracted price and their unused balance, she said, but she soon encountered two new problems: AmeriGas' refusal to open the prepaid account to pay for future deliveries and the arrival of a mysterious "overdue" bill for $122.66.

In March, AmeriGas refused to let her buy more gas at the prepaid price, and appeals to the company that month and in April either didn't work or garnered no response, she said. Worried that they'd run out of gas — which the couple had been rationing in the hopes that they could get their billing problems worked out — she said she finally ordered 100 gallons at a higher price but later canceled it as the weather got warmer.

AmeriGas' "actions inflicted considerable inconvenience and discomfort for me and my husband," Hodges wrote SOS. "I spent hours trying to resolve the matter through their terrible customer service ... . I lowered the house thermostat to 60 degrees to stretch the gas supply and we bundled up like Arctic survivors. I lowered the thermostat on the water heater to its minimum, resulting in lukewarm showers, and I ceased using the gas stove for cooking. For a couple of 82-year-olds, all I can claim is that we survived this very long, cool spring without AmeriGas."

Hodges wanted two things: their account straightened out such that AmeriGas was no longer billing them, and a refund of her remaining prepaid account balance of $268.92.

On May 19, one day after SOS had contacted AmeriGas on Hodges' behalf, Hodges reported that she'd been contacted by the company and her account balance was now zero.

Eight days later, she emailed to say she was "so very, very happy to report" that a check from AmeriGas for $268.92 had arrived.

Hodges said she'd been a customer of AmeriGas at her current home for 15 years, and at her previous home for 25. The hassle she experienced this spring was her first with the company, she said, and suspects it had something to do with AmeriGas transitioning its customer service operations from live humans based in Cuba City to an offshore call center and the company's website.

AmeriGas did not respond to a request to comment on that suspicion or to explain how the couple's account went awry. Hodges said in early June that she hoped to have a new propane provider by the end of the month.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $202,018.88 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708

