SOS: Refund check's winding path comes to end

It took TDS Telecom 54 days to refund the $649.72 Alana Halford had mistakenly overpaid for email service, not the five to seven days the Madison-based telecommunications giant reportedly promised.

TDS said the delay stemmed from a minor error in the address for where to send the check. Halford's brother-in-law, David, suspects it's a little more complicated than that.

David said Alana has multiple sclerosis and trouble reading and understanding financial documents, and he discovered the overpayment in February after she'd asked him to review her bank statements and monthly expenses.

The two called TDS on March 2, David said, when the company logged David into their system as Alana's representative, confirmed the overpayment and said the check should be in her hands in five to seven business days.

The check hadn't arrived by the end of March, David said, so the two called again on April 1, which is when TDS first mentioned the company it contracts with to make such refund payments: North Lane Technologies, of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, which recently merged with a company called Onbe.

SOS will spare readers a detailed recitation of what happened next. It's enough to say that the story contains much of what SOS has heard multiple times over the years from readers struggling with telecommunications customer service: lots of time on hold with multiple reps, conflicting information, and promises made and broken.

David had had enough by April 12, which is when he contacted the state Bureau of Consumer Protection and SOS. SOS emailed TDS' media relations department that same day, and on April 14 TDS associate communications manager Missy Kellor said "our manager of financial services reached out to Mr. Halford personally and spoke with him about his situation."

The problem, Kellor said, was that while a check had been issued March 15, Alana's apartment number had been left off her mailing address and the check was not delivered.

"The unfortunate situation was a result of a clerical error on our end," Kellor said. "Our relationship with North Lane is relatively new, and a mistake was made when the address was manually entered into the new system. We appreciate Mr. and Ms. Halford’s patience and are using this circumstance as a training opportunity to ensure it never occurs again."

Halford wonders about that explanation, in part because he'd verified Alana's address, including apartment number, over the phone with TDS on March 1 and North Lane on April 1.

"If the refund was undeliverable, why did North Lane not inform TDS Telecom of the problem?" he asked. "Why did North Lane not reissue another check on 4/1/22 after I verified Alana's complete address?"

Halford notes that from the time TDS approved the refund to the time Alana got it amounts to nearly two months — time North Lane had the money on its books presumably generating interest. Such maneuvers are sometimes referred to as "playing the float" — effectively gaining some benefit from money during that generally small amount of time between when you give it to someone else and that someone else actually gets it. Multiply those small amounts of money and those small amounts of time many times over, and suddenly you're talking real money.

North Lane responded to emails from SOS with what appeared to be an auto-generated email from "junk@wirecard.com" that said, in part and inexplicably, "We received your email regarding your Prepaid account."

Onbe's head of customer care, Leanne Kellam, called Alana's case an "unfortunate clerical error" and said "there was absolutely no intentional delay in delivering the payment." She said the seemingly auto-generated emails were not, but "designed to gather additional information to assess and validate the customer’s request."

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $200,020.23 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708

