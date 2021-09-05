SOS: Refrigerator delivery delivers damage; retailer offers cold comfort

Linda Robinson says her new refrigerator from Grand Appliance and TV in Sun Prairie came with a dinged door, and its delivery came with nearly $3,000 in damages to her 3-year-old condo, plus damage to her old refrigerator.
Grand Appliance's response? A bit of a cold shoulder.
Robinson, 72, of DeForest, said the counter-depth LG refrigerator arrived June 9, when Grand Appliance's contracted delivery people also moved her old refrigerator into her garage.
The problem was that "in doing so they damaged both our interior and exterior doors, door jam, and scratched up our wall, and took a gouge out of the wood around one of our doorways," as well as "severely damaged" a drawer on the old fridge, which she intended to sell to her daughter and son-in-law.
Her Grand Appliance sales person told her to take photos of the damage and send them to him along with an estimate for repairs, which she said she did the following day.
As for the dinged door and damaged drawer, "I was told by him that it would take 10 to 16 weeks to get a new door for mine and a new drawer for the one I sold."
Robinson said that in the weeks that followed, she was first told that a new door would be delivered, then told that, nope, it was out of stock and the company had no estimate for one would be available.
Why the store couldn't simply take a door and drawer off a couple of their refrigerators, she didn't know.
Her salesperson at Grand Appliance also was of limited help, she said, telling her that he could not get involved in the claims process and directing her to Grand Appliance corporate.
When a Grand Appliance corporate manager subsequently didn't respond to a phone message, she called again a few days later and "got a message that because (of) the influx of calls, it will take one to two business days for them to call me back. Then the phone hung up!"
"I’m at my wits end on this situation," Robinson wrote SOS on Aug. 9. "Trying to deal with all of this and grieving for the loss of my husband of 54 years on March 8th. I would like to get a refund of $1,250.00 for the damaged refrigerator drawer that I sold to my daughter and her husband. And reimbursement for the damages to my property (of) $2,970.00!"
Three Grand Appliance employees did not respond to SOS' late morning email of Aug. 13 — but someone from the company did contact Robinson a few hours later, Robinson said, and on Aug. 30 she informed SOS that she had reached a $2,000 settlement with the company for the damages to the condo.
The new door arrived two days later, she said, and the company has cut a $400 check for her daughter and son-in-law to make up for some of the hassle for the old — but newly damaged — refrigerator.
That refrigerator is still waiting for its replacement drawer, however. Robinson said she was told it could be in by December.
Grand Appliance customer service manager Chris Larsen confirmed Robinson's story but declined to comment further on behalf of the store.
