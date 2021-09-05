SOS: Refrigerator delivery delivers damage; retailer offers cold comfort

Why the store couldn't simply take a door and drawer off a couple of their refrigerators, she didn't know.

Her salesperson at Grand Appliance also was of limited help, she said, telling her that he could not get involved in the claims process and directing her to Grand Appliance corporate.

When a Grand Appliance corporate manager subsequently didn't respond to a phone message, she called again a few days later and "got a message that because (of) the influx of calls, it will take one to two business days for them to call me back. Then the phone hung up!"

"I’m at my wits end on this situation," Robinson wrote SOS on Aug. 9. "Trying to deal with all of this and grieving for the loss of my husband of 54 years on March 8th. I would like to get a refund of $1,250.00 for the damaged refrigerator drawer that I sold to my daughter and her husband. And reimbursement for the damages to my property (of) $2,970.00!"

Three Grand Appliance employees did not respond to SOS' late morning email of Aug. 13 — but someone from the company did contact Robinson a few hours later, Robinson said, and on Aug. 30 she informed SOS that she had reached a $2,000 settlement with the company for the damages to the condo.