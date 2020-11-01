SOS: Reedsburg man can't turn back time, can contact SOS

Count Ron and Nancee Benish as among the millions of music fans who wished they'd foregone ticket purchases made before COVID-19 decimated pretty much every industry that relies on large numbers of people gathering together in one space and (unwittingly) swapping minuscule respiratory droplets.

The Benishes, of Reedsburg, said that last November they plopped down $378.81 for four tickets to the April 9 Cher concert at Madison's Kohl Center. The Benishes are Cher fans and had watched the old Sonny and Cher shows in the 1970s, and they planned to attend the concert with another couple.

In mid-March, plans become a much dicier business to make, and Cher postponed the concert to Sept. 24. In July, she postponed her "Here We Go Again" tour indefinitely.

Which amid the ongoing pandemic is, in practice, pretty much the same thing as getting canceled, which is what Ron thought happened to the Cher concert.

"StubHub refuses to give us a refund even though refunds are in their policy when events get canceled," he wrote in an Oct. 6 email to SOS.