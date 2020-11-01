SOS: Reedsburg man can't turn back time, can contact SOS

Count Ron and Nancee Benish as among the millions of music fans who wished they'd foregone ticket purchases made before COVID-19 decimated pretty much every industry that relies on large numbers of people gathering together in one space and (unwittingly) swapping minuscule respiratory droplets.
The Benishes, of Reedsburg, said that last November they plopped down $378.81 for four tickets to the April 9 Cher concert at Madison's Kohl Center. The Benishes are Cher fans and had watched the old Sonny and Cher shows in the 1970s, and they planned to attend the concert with another couple.
In mid-March, plans become a much dicier business to make, and Cher postponed the concert to Sept. 24. In July, she postponed her "Here We Go Again" tour indefinitely.
Which amid the ongoing pandemic is, in practice, pretty much the same thing as getting canceled, which is what Ron thought happened to the Cher concert.
"StubHub refuses to give us a refund even though refunds are in their policy when events get canceled," he wrote in an Oct. 6 email to SOS.
Ron said he talked to a StubHub customer service representative on the phone for an hour in early October: "She said she could not authorize a refund. I asked her to transfer me to someone who could or give me a name of someone I could contact about a refund. She said that is not possible."
Support Local Journalism
He said he told her two of the four people in his group, all in their 70s, were in poor health, but this didn't seem to make much difference.
SOS has had some luck obtaining ticket refunds requested due to the coronapocolypse, so on Oct. 8, it sent the Benishes' tale to StubHub's PR department.
Two days later, Brad Glasser, the company's director of global communications, wrote back, saying, "per our policy, customers’ tickets will be valid for the new date once the event’s rescheduled. We don’t typically offer refunds for postponed events.
"That said," he continued, "we always review individual circumstances in cases like this. Based on Mr. Benish’s health concerns, I’ve asked the team to issue a refund."
Ron said he was contacted by StubHub shortly thereafter and the refund showed up on the couple's credit card as of Oct. 16.
From the archives: Cher at Kohl Center in 1999
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!