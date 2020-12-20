SOS records its first twofer: Another canceled-flight recompense runaround

Loyal readers might remember John Schmitz from April, when during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS was able to help him break through the logjam at the Department of Workforce Development to resolve his unemployment claim.

In what is likely its first twofer, SOS was able to help Schmitz again, this time with a problem that should similarly ring a bell with readers — getting an airline to honor its canceled flight remuneration.

After Schmitz' round-trip January flight to Phoenix was canceled on Dec. 1 by Frontier Airlines, the airline gave him the choice of a refund for his four tickets or a credit he could use for future Frontier travel, plus four, $50-per-person travel vouchers, presumably as a sweetener to keep his business (and his money).

Being a savvy traveler, Schmitz said he opted for the credit because under Frontier's terms and conditions, credits offer a fair amount of flexibility. In particular, they don't expire for a year and can be divided among different flights, he said.