SOS records its first twofer: Another canceled-flight recompense runaround

Loyal readers might remember John Schmitz from April, when during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS was able to help him break through the logjam at the Department of Workforce Development to resolve his unemployment claim.
In what is likely its first twofer, SOS was able to help Schmitz again, this time with a problem that should similarly ring a bell with readers — getting an airline to honor its canceled flight remuneration.
After Schmitz' round-trip January flight to Phoenix was canceled on Dec. 1 by Frontier Airlines, the airline gave him the choice of a refund for his four tickets or a credit he could use for future Frontier travel, plus four, $50-per-person travel vouchers, presumably as a sweetener to keep his business (and his money).
Being a savvy traveler, Schmitz said he opted for the credit because under Frontier's terms and conditions, credits offer a fair amount of flexibility. In particular, they don't expire for a year and can be divided among different flights, he said.
What arrived in his in-box the next day was not a credit for the $571.60 value of the flights, but a voucher for that amount, plus the promised per-person $50 vouchers. This was not good — and might have been a mistake on the airline's part — because Frontier vouchers do not come with the same flexibility as its credits. In particular, they expire after 90 days and any leftover value can't be used on a different flight, Schmitz said.
"If they would have just told me I was only due a voucher as compensation, I would have maybe crumbled a little but accepted it," Schmitz said. "The issue is that they offered a credit as an option, but once I chose that option they responded with a less valuable voucher."
Schmitz said his ensuing conversations with Frontier customer service got him no closer to the promised credit.
SOS contacted Frontier corporate communications manager Zach Kramer on Tuesday, and later that day, Schmitz got an email from customer relations advocate Beth Zimmerman letting him know that because his January flight had been purchased with a voucher issued for an earlier canceled flight, all he could get for this next (presumably not canceled flight) was a voucher.
But seeing as how somewhere along the line, credits and vouchers got mixed up, she offered to split the voucher into two so they could be used on different flights and extended their expiration date to a year. Schmitz accepted.
Promises kept
SOS was a bit dubious that Sidney Waldorf would get a refund for his long-delayed raised toilet seat purchased from internet medical supplies retailer MedixSource.
But true to the promise the company made in late November, Waldorf's $49.98 was returned to his credit card account on Dec. 14, he said.
Also reporting a refund received was Don Showalter. He got a check for $52.22 from Verona-based Maple Leaf Landscaping, which over the summer didn't provide one of the lawn treatments for which he'd paid.
