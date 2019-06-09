Barb DeWitt has another promise from Samsung that she will receive her $600 rebate for being a loyal and generous customer.
She and SOS both hope this fifth time is the charm.
DeWitt, 63, bought six new Samsung appliances -- including refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave -- on Nov. 28 as part of a remodel of her Fitchburg kitchen.
They cost more than $7,600 and four of them, because she made her purchase before before Nov. 30, came with the promise of an approximately $600 rebate as part of Samsung's "fall kitchen package" promotion.
DeWitt said she sent all the required information in for the rebate -- receipts and serial numbers -- on Feb. 14 and received confirmation from the company the next day that "we were fully approved and no further action is required at that time," she wrote SOS on May 30.
By March 13, the rebate, in the form of a pre-loaded debit card, hadn't arrived, so she called the company and was told it would take another four to six weeks.
More than six weeks later, still no rebate. So on May 4 she called again and talked with someone in "Tier III Promotion Support" who said it would be at her home four days later.
It wasn't, so on May 13 she called yet again and spoke with "Clinton," who "said he will expedite it and I should receive it by the end of the week."
And guess what.
"Here it (almost) June now and I still have not received the Visa debit card rebate," DeWitt wrote. "This has been very frustrating for such a big company to treat people that purchase their appliances like this."
SOS reached out to Samsung on May 31 and heard back the same day from the company's Chris Rivera, who said he was on the case.
On Tuesday, DeWitt forwarded an email from the company's aforementioned "Tier III Promotion Support" office saying "your card will be shipped today and you may expect to receive it very shortly."
Rivera confirmed that "we have resolved this matter directly with Ms. DeWitt," but did not respond to a later email from SOS asking if Samsung could be any more specific as to the definition of "very shortly."
But between Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, the status of DeWitt's rebate on Samsung's track-your-rebate website went from "processing gift" to "gift sent."
DeWitt is giving the company seven to 10 days, and SOS will call this one a win when the card is in her hands.