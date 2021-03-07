SOS: Readers flummoxed by flooring, floor model and phone service billing

Ley said she got a letter dated Feb. 12 offering to settle the matter for about $700 in store credit, or the cost of the first batch of flooring. SOS then reminded Menards that there had been two batches, worth more than a total of $2,000, and Ley reported getting a settlement letter Feb. 24 offering $2,012.64 in Menards store credit.

She would prefer cash, and Menards spokesperson Jeff Abbott said he'd asked Great Lakes for the warranty in effect at the times the flooring was purchased, but hasn't received it.

Great Lakes and Gallagher Bassett did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Great Lakes' current warranties provide only for the repair, replacement or refinishing of defective floors at "the flooring manufacturer’s option."

Missing piece

Eric Lewis, 76, of Madison, purchased a Kenmore dishwasher floor model from Madison's now-shuttered Sears at the East Towne Mall on Aug. 26, only to discover after he got it home that it was missing a wheeled thingamajig that attaches to the bottom rack to ease the rack into the washer.

So he ordered it online for $44.57 and installed it himself. Problem solved, except that he was having trouble finding anyone at Sears he could contact about activating the dishwasher's warranty and getting his $44.57 back.