SOS: Readers flummoxed by flooring, floor model and phone service billing

Mary Ley and David Lenz took the oft-repeated advice and saved their receipts.
The couple, ages 64 and 70, had a project completed to install new flooring in the kitchen and dining room of their Dodgeville home in 2014. They used hickory from Great Lakes Flooring, purchased in two batches in August 2012 and November 2014 from the Menards on Madison's Far West Side.
About two years later, the couple began noticing imperfections. They did not come without hazards.
"I have at least 20 splinter spots on floor," Ley texted SOS on Feb. 8. "My grandson got a 3½(-inch) splinter in bottom of foot, had to go to doctor to get it out."
Ley and Lenz had made a claim on the flooring's 20-year warranty in June and had obtained letters from June and October from Menards and Great Lakes third-party claims administrator Gallagher Bassett Services, respectively, indicating the companies were investigating the matter.
And then, nothing.
Ley said that when she called Menards' Guest Services department, she was told the claim had been passed along to Great Lakes. She said she called both Great Lakes and Gallagher Bassett and was told the case was closed, but no one would tell her why.
SOS emailed Menards, Great Lakes and Gallagher Bassett on Feb. 11, along with photos of the letters and of the receipts for the flooring.
Ley said she got a letter dated Feb. 12 offering to settle the matter for about $700 in store credit, or the cost of the first batch of flooring. SOS then reminded Menards that there had been two batches, worth more than a total of $2,000, and Ley reported getting a settlement letter Feb. 24 offering $2,012.64 in Menards store credit.
She would prefer cash, and Menards spokesperson Jeff Abbott said he'd asked Great Lakes for the warranty in effect at the times the flooring was purchased, but hasn't received it.
Great Lakes and Gallagher Bassett did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Great Lakes' current warranties provide only for the repair, replacement or refinishing of defective floors at "the flooring manufacturer’s option."
Missing piece
Eric Lewis, 76, of Madison, purchased a Kenmore dishwasher floor model from Madison's now-shuttered Sears at the East Towne Mall on Aug. 26, only to discover after he got it home that it was missing a wheeled thingamajig that attaches to the bottom rack to ease the rack into the washer.
So he ordered it online for $44.57 and installed it himself. Problem solved, except that he was having trouble finding anyone at Sears he could contact about activating the dishwasher's warranty and getting his $44.57 back.
SOS hooked him up with Dana Shoulders, team manager for regulatory complaints for Sears parent company Transformco, and Lewis reported on Feb. 25 that he "got a very nice call from Dana today, she believes I’ll see the credit in a week or so."
Missing service
Dana Corbett, 72, of Madison, said upgrades to his Frontier Communications service at his LaValle cabin led to a Frontier billing error, which led to him missing two months' worth of bills, which led to him paying the bills twice in an attempt to keep the service active, which led to another month's worth of haggling with Frontier to get the extra payment and late fees reversed, and his service maintained.
"I have paid all my bills in full and am still being asked to pay $290 which I do not owe and they are threatening to cut off service," he wrote SOS on Feb. 12. "What do you recommend I do to avoid loss of service and get out from under Frontier’s accounting mess?"
SOS recommends going to Frontier vice president of corporate communications and external affairs Javier Mendoza, which it did on Feb. 22.
Corbett said Tuesday that a Frontier customer service manager called him about a week earlier and — long story short — his late fees are being reversed and his overpayment credited, for a total credit to his account of $270.06.
