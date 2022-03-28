SOS: Quest for promised Verizon credits took more than 3 hours over 5 months

Verizon could have saved itself and Michael and Mary Ellen Miller a lot of time by simply admitting to and rectifying a frontline worker’s mistake.

How much time? Three hours, four minutes and 15 seconds, according to Michael, a skilled record-keeper.

Michael said he and his wife decided to switch to Verizon in mid-October after determining its network covers a greater geographic area than their old provider. The couple, who make their home outside Portage, is retired and likes to travel.

At the Verizon Wireless store in Baraboo, they learned that to switch they’d need to get new cellphones because their Samsung Galaxy S9s were not compatible with Verizon’s 5G network, Michael said, but the good news was that under a promotion the store (supposedly) had going, they could surrender their S9s, buy a couple of more recent Samsungs, and get an $800-per-phone credit on their Verizon bill for the trade-ins.

The Millers took the deal, but about a month later, after not seeing the credits show up on their account, Mary Ellen called Verizon, which referred her back to the Baraboo store, which told them to come back in, which they did, which resulted in assurances that the mistake was in the process of being corrected and they were entitled to credits, Michael said.

And yet ...

“Each month my wife calls and has been told that they are working on it and each month we hear nothing from Verizon, except for the monthly billing,” Michael wrote to SOS on Feb. 21. “She has spent multiple hours on hold in attempting to resolve this matter.”

SOS called that Baraboo store on Feb. 23 and spoke with manager Justine, who declined to provide her last name. Justine said she’d not heard from the Millers but to have them give her a call. Michael said he did just that the next day, when Justine, in a sign of potential progress, said the store employee who had opened their account “did the trade-in offer incorrectly” and she was now opening another “ticket” with Verizon corporate.

Meanwhile, Michael provided a log of the phone and in-person contacts they’d had with Verizon in their quest to obtain their promised credits. It showed 11 separate calls to the store or Verizon customer service and two round trips to the store, each lasting about 40 minutes, from October to February.

Ninety minutes after Michael reported his call with Justine and the couple’s past contacts with Verizon, he emailed SOS to say that thanks to SOS’ pestering, “I believe we have come to a resolution.

“It turns out it was the Verizon store employee that misunderstood the promo and placed us on a plan that didn’t offer the $800 trade-in,” Michael said. “According to Justine, she has reached a deal with Verizon. They will honor the $800 trade-in on the first phone and $300 on the second phone. In addition the Verizon store will issue us a check for $500.”

Those credits began showing up on the Millers’ statement in late February, and the check came March 19, Michael said.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $193,491.72 and solved hundreds of problems.

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708

