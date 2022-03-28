 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SOS | CELL SERVICE

SOS: Quest for promised Verizon credits took more than 3 hours over 5 months

  • 0

Verizon could have saved itself and Michael and Mary Ellen Miller a lot of time by simply admitting to and rectifying a frontline worker’s mistake.

How much time? Three hours, four minutes and 15 seconds, according to Michael, a skilled record-keeper.

Michael said he and his wife decided to switch to Verizon in mid-October after determining its network covers a greater geographic area than their old provider. The couple, who make their home outside Portage, is retired and likes to travel.

At the Verizon Wireless store in Baraboo, they learned that to switch they’d need to get new cellphones because their Samsung Galaxy S9s were not compatible with Verizon’s 5G network, Michael said, but the good news was that under a promotion the store (supposedly) had going, they could surrender their S9s, buy a couple of more recent Samsungs, and get an $800-per-phone credit on their Verizon bill for the trade-ins.

The Millers took the deal, but about a month later, after not seeing the credits show up on their account, Mary Ellen called Verizon, which referred her back to the Baraboo store, which told them to come back in, which they did, which resulted in assurances that the mistake was in the process of being corrected and they were entitled to credits, Michael said.

People are also reading…

And yet ...

“Each month my wife calls and has been told that they are working on it and each month we hear nothing from Verizon, except for the monthly billing,” Michael wrote to SOS on Feb. 21. “She has spent multiple hours on hold in attempting to resolve this matter.”

SOS called that Baraboo store on Feb. 23 and spoke with manager Justine, who declined to provide her last name. Justine said she’d not heard from the Millers but to have them give her a call. Michael said he did just that the next day, when Justine, in a sign of potential progress, said the store employee who had opened their account “did the trade-in offer incorrectly” and she was now opening another “ticket” with Verizon corporate.

Meanwhile, Michael provided a log of the phone and in-person contacts they’d had with Verizon in their quest to obtain their promised credits. It showed 11 separate calls to the store or Verizon customer service and two round trips to the store, each lasting about 40 minutes, from October to February.

Ninety minutes after Michael reported his call with Justine and the couple’s past contacts with Verizon, he emailed SOS to say that thanks to SOS’ pestering, “I believe we have come to a resolution.

“It turns out it was the Verizon store employee that misunderstood the promo and placed us on a plan that didn’t offer the $800 trade-in,” Michael said. “According to Justine, she has reached a deal with Verizon. They will honor the $800 trade-in on the first phone and $300 on the second phone. In addition the Verizon store will issue us a check for $500.”

Those credits began showing up on the Millers’ statement in late February, and the check came March 19, Michael said.

SOS' long history with Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications, which mainly serves rural parts of Wisconsin, has struggled to provide consistent service.

SOS: Mother's Day comes really late for Madison woman
Just Ask Us

SOS: Mother's Day comes really late for Madison woman

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Amazing that in just a few hours, you were able to get a problem solved that I’ve been trying to fix for 19 months!" she said.

SOS: Cottage Grove couple gets credit for phone company no-shows
Just Ask Us

SOS: Cottage Grove couple gets credit for phone company no-shows

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"We were no-showed, no-called on three separate occasions," Hartman wrote to SOS on Friday, Dec. 27.

SOS: Trio of solutions amounts to $377.99 for readers
Just Ask Us

SOS: Trio of solutions amounts to $377.99 for readers

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I had already cancelled and returned their equipment," Steimel said.

SOS: Finally, a hello to Facebook, a goodbye to Frontier Communications
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Finally, a hello to Facebook, a goodbye to Frontier Communications

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

This week, problems solved from opposite ends of communications history:

SOS: Frontier phone problems familiar to SOS readers
Just Ask Us

SOS: Frontier phone problems familiar to SOS readers

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"In the last 90 days we have had working phone service for six days," one customer lamented.

SOS: Two telecoms, two problems, two solutions
Just Ask Us
top story

SOS: Two telecoms, two problems, two solutions

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I have talked to them until I'm blue in the face," he told SOS on Oct. 24.

SOS: Landline was priority for rural Dodgeville couple, if not necessarily for Frontier
Just Ask Us

SOS: Landline was priority for rural Dodgeville couple, if not necessarily for Frontier

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

To get a signal for their cell phone, they are forced to "stand outside in specific spot (in the rain) or drive our car to the top of the surrounding landscape."

SOS: Frontier calls off collections, promises refund
Just Ask Us

SOS: Frontier calls off collections, promises refund

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Also, John Mandt reported getting refunds of payments on the auto repair warranty he'd signed up for in March and cancelled in April.

SOS: Price made right for Beaver Dam man; dial tone returns for Lodi couple
Just Ask Us

SOS: Price made right for Beaver Dam man; dial tone returns for Lodi couple

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The response? $67.80 a month. The bill that arrived in his email Feb. 8? $73.58 a month.

SOS: Phone back, satellite equipment gone, and no trip to roof for 73-year-old
Just Ask Us

SOS: Phone back, satellite equipment gone, and no trip to roof for 73-year-old

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Truly they can't expect me to get on the roof," she said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics