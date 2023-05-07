UW-Stevens Point professor emeritus Henry St. Maurice sees a lot of value in "Science Friday," the donor-supported show produced in New York and long aired on hundreds of public radio stations across the United States.

But he wasn't seeing much value in the show's fundraising practices when he tried to bump his monthly donation down to a yearly one.

St. Maurice, 76, said Science Friday has been charging his credit card $52 a month since May 2021. In January, he decided that amount per year was probably a better fit for what he was getting and what he was willing to pay and so he contacted Science Friday multiple times about making the switch.

"I can't figure out how to change this charge. I have sent emails every time it is posted, and have disputed each monthly charge with my card company," he said. "I have left voice mails at (Science Friday's) number on their website."

SOS emailed Science Friday and St. Maurice's credit card company, American Express, on April 17 and AmEx spokesperson Adam Isserlis responded that same day to say his company would investigate.

Nine days later, St. Maurice emailed that AmEx had called him "to say that I have been credited for all four recurring payments made this year after I had requested cancellation by email and phone to Science Friday," but that Science Friday had not responded to AmEx to explain why it had continued to charge — and whether it planned to continue charging — St. Maurice on a monthly basis.

"I’d like to donate $52 per year, but not until they remove my current recurring donations," St. Maurice said.

Science Friday was not terribly responsive to SOS, either, but did finally respond Tuesday in an email from the "SciFri Audience Team" saying "we've forwarded this request to our giving team and will address it promptly."

Less than an hour later, St. Maurice copied SOS on an email exchange he had with Science Friday's individual giving manager, Annie Nero, in which the latter said: "I'm so sorry about your monthly donation deductions, and apologize that you couldn't get through to Science Friday. I can discontinue that sustaining gift."

She asked if St. Maurice would like to cancel his giving altogether or "make it so the charge goes through annually," and St. Maurice told her he'd sign up online for $52 a year.

Nero responded to an inquiry from SOS on Wednesday to say "this issue has been resolved." She did not respond to a question about what led to the issue in the first place.

St. Maurice said Wednesday that he plans to wait a couple months to make sure Science Friday is no longer charging him, and will then go ahead and make the annual, recurring donation. SOS stands ready to help if needed.

"Recurring donations should be a little more transparent so you can manage them," he said.

