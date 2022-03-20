SOS: Propane refund is an even bigger gas second time around

Something about this column's Feb. 21 edition smelled very familiar to Lisa Lemberger.

Attentive readers will remember it was about a rural Brooklyn woman's dispute with propane provider AmeriGas, which was refusing to compensate her for the gas left in her tank after she discontinued service and had the tank removed.

Then SOS got involved.

In Lemberger's case, her family had switched to a different propane provider and needed their two AmeriGas tanks removed. One of those tanks had a damaged valve, she said, making it impossible to safely transfer its remaining gas to the new provider's tank.

The damaged tank had been about 30% full, Lemberger said, and as in the Brooklyn case, AmeriGas was refusing to pay for that unused propane. The company was also billing her for picking up the tank, she said.

"The customer service rep said according to her notes, the new provider damaged the tank in transition, so no refund," Lemberger wrote to SOS on Feb. 21. "I explained that was not accurate. I explained that the new provider took pictures of a damaged valve which meant he could not safely transfer the fuel to the new tank."

At one point in the monthslong back and forth, a rep told her the tank was empty when the company picked it up, Lemberger said.

Mind you, "We have pictures of the tank gauge, as well as pictures of the AmeriGas website and our account where it shows the estimated 30% left in the tank," she said.

The rep, Sheldon, also claimed that the tank pickup bill had been zeroed out — although it hadn't — and that a supervisor would get back her about the leftover gas — although he didn't, Lemberger said.

"Last week I went online and filled out another form, giving them all the details and asking for help," she said. "Still waiting to hear."

SOS let Brilynn Johnson, AmeriGas director of industry and customer relations, know about these various alleged instances of her employer's poor service on Feb. 21, and Johnson said she would look into it.

Two days later, Lemberger reported she received a call that morning from AmeriGas' "Laura," and that the company was going to send her a check for $738.76 representing the cost of the unused gas minus the tank-removal charge. It later opted not to deduct that charge, though, bringing the total refund to $897.

Lemberger said the check arrived March 4.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $191,891.72 and solved hundreds of problems.

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708

