A week ago, Larry Krueger couldn't get the right price for his satellite TV service, and Lora and Richard Brumm didn't have a working landline telephone.
Less than two days later, the three got what they needed.
Krueger's satellite TV contract came due at the end of December, so in January he called Dish Network to see what deals they might bestow on him for continuing his 15-year relationship with the Colorado-based broadcasting behemoth.
The response? -- $67.80 a month, said the 65-year-old Beaver Dam resident.
The bill that arrived in his email Feb. 8? -- $73.58 a month.
"They said your contract is not a locking contract," he said -- a term Krueger wasn't familiar with -- and that Dish had raised its prices on Jan. 1.
But, he told the company, he signed up on Jan. 11.
All told, Krueger said he spent about an hour on the phone trying to convince someone to give him the price he signed up for, but "I got no satisfaction."
SOS contacted Dish on Tuesday, the day Krueger had contacted SOS, and sent the company Krueger's emailed bill. Dish corporate communications representative Erica Dilk responded that evening -- with an exclamation point.
"Thank you for bringing this to my attention," she said. "I really appreciate it!"
The day after that, she emailed again to say the company had contacted Krueger, "and I’m pleased to share that our team was able to fully resolve all of his account concerns and reach a resolution that he was satisfied with."
Krueger said Thursday that Ryan Vogler with Dish's corporate office contacted him to say "they should have honored what they told me" and subsequently lowered his monthly rate to $68.58 for the rest of the year.
That's still 78 cents higher than what he was quoted, but Krueger said he'll take it.
For the Brumms, having their phone go out on Feb. 5 was inconvenient, but it had the potential to be dangerous as well.
The couple lives in a valley near Lodi, and cell phone reception is spotty. Richard, 76, said he has a bum knee, and "I didn't want to have a problem and couldn't reach anybody."
Lora said she contacted her phone provider, Frontier Communications, on Feb. 5 -- and 6 and 7 and 8 -- and was told the repair would be "escalated." It wasn't, she told SOS after six days of no service, and Frontier's website didn't recognize either her account number or the repair ticket number the company gave her.
SOS got in touch with Javier Mendoza, Frontier vice president of corporate communications and external affairs, on Feb. 11, and Richard said that on the day after at about 2 p.m., he got a call from a Frontier tech on the landline. Service was back on. Richard said the malfunction had been on the company's end.
Later that same day, Richard said, they got a call from a Frontier official saying they wouldn't have to pay for the week they went without service -- or $17.30.