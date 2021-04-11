SOS: Poynette couple to get grill on, refund

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with quality sit-down restaurant meals hard to come by, Jim and Teresa Sherer wanted a better-functioning grill for cooking outside.
Their Smoke Hollow-brand combination gas-and-charcoal grill wasn't broken, but it did need new burners and burner covers for the gas side.
The Sherers, who are in their 60s, emailed SOS on March 29 to say they'd ordered the parts online from parent company Masterbuilt on July 15, and two days later received confirmation that the $142.93 purchase had been deducted from their bank account and the parts were en route to their Poynette home.
The rest of their message, keystroked by Teresa, reads like a free-verse ode to customer dissatisfaction, or maybe a blues song:
"Got notification from FedEx that the package was so damaged that it was thrown away
"We went to the FedEx location in madison where it was thrown away and found that out
"Contacted masterbulit on september 11,2020 and registered our purchases and explained what had happened and we still wanted the parts
"Never heard anything
"Tried calling And you cannot talk to Anyone
"On January 30,2021 registered our purchase again and stated we still want the parts
"On march 9,2021 sent an email to master built stating our frustration and asking for an answer
"As of today no answer."
SOS quickly got a taste of the Sherers' frustration. A call Tuesday to Masterbuilt's main number in Columbus, Georgia, resulted in a message that the account's mailbox was full. Two other calls to numbers for Masterbuilt or affiliated brands resulted in no live human voices and no way to leave a message, and directed callers to the company's websites. Websites for Masterbuilt and affiliated brand Kamado Joe provided only online forms as entrée.
Eventually, SOS was able to track down a trio of email addresses for Masterbuilt from old press releases posted to an online press-release posting site. Three purportedly belonged to specific people and two proved still active.
The response was swift. Four hours after contacting the officials, SOS heard from Masterbuilt and Kamado Joe customer support manager Elisha Kite, who was one of at least two people to also reach out to the Sherers by email and/or phone.
On Wednesday morning, Jim wrote to say he had just been informed by the company that he would be receiving the replacement parts and a refund of their full cost.
"The woman I spoke with was very helpful in resolving the issue," he said. "I let her know the frustrating part was not being able to speak with a person to explain our issue versus a robot."
Fave 5: Features reporter Samara Kalk Derby shares her most memorable stories of 2020
The year 2020 was relentless. For most newspaper reporters, almost every story, even if it wasn't directly related to COVID-19, was touched by it. Reading and writing about the virus has been exhausting and dispiriting.
So, going through the stories I put together this year, some of my favorites were the ones that gave me and others a break from the all-consuming virus.
Recently, I learned of a black-throated gray warbler at Turville Point woods, next to Olin Park, that's rare to Wisconsin and had been hanging around far out of its normal range. In reporting the story, I joined a birding Facebook group and got to talk to some enthusiastic birders. Bird people are good people. And birding is a rewarding pandemic pastime.
Another recent non-COVID story was one that previewed "Beyond the Ingenue," a production by Music Theatre of Madison made available online. The show spotlighted 11 trailblazing women from Greta Thunberg to Ruth Bader Ginsburg through original songs by local woman. I enjoyed talking to the songwriters and performers, and learned more about some prominent women, as well as about less well-known historical figures like Lavinia Dock, a social activist and pioneer in nursing education.
The arts are vital to a community's character, and it's encouraging to see local theater groups soldiering on without live audiences and with a dramatic loss of ticket revenue.
In the same vein, it was enlightening to be connected with Madison College book club members who were reading Ibram X. Kendi's heralded "How to Be an Antiracist" and exploring their long-held views on race. Three of the four were white, and all had come away with important insights from the book.
I wrote a number of stories this year about Madison institutions being able to weather the pandemic, and one that was close to my heart was about the survival of the Madison Children's Museum. In visiting children's museums in other cities, I know that what we have here is special and worth fighting for.
Writing about restaurant closings can be sad, but they can also celebrate their subjects. That was the goal in writing about Sunroom Café closing for good. While many of the other restaurants that closed in 2020, had large, devoted followings, I'm choosing Sunroom because it had been in its second level State Street location for 25 years under the same owner. There was simply nothing else like it.
Birders flock to Madison park for glimpse of bird rarely seen in Wisconsin.
"Beyond the Ingenue" take two looks at trailblazing women from Greta Thunberg to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.