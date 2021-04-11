SOS: Poynette couple to get grill on, refund

"On march 9,2021 sent an email to master built stating our frustration and asking for an answer

"As of today no answer."

SOS quickly got a taste of the Sherers' frustration. A call Tuesday to Masterbuilt's main number in Columbus, Georgia, resulted in a message that the account's mailbox was full. Two other calls to numbers for Masterbuilt or affiliated brands resulted in no live human voices and no way to leave a message, and directed callers to the company's websites. Websites for Masterbuilt and affiliated brand Kamado Joe provided only online forms as entrée.

Eventually, SOS was able to track down a trio of email addresses for Masterbuilt from old press releases posted to an online press-release posting site. Three purportedly belonged to specific people and two proved still active.

The response was swift. Four hours after contacting the officials, SOS heard from Masterbuilt and Kamado Joe customer support manager Elisha Kite, who was one of at least two people to also reach out to the Sherers by email and/or phone.

On Wednesday morning, Jim wrote to say he had just been informed by the company that he would be receiving the replacement parts and a refund of their full cost.