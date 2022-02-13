SOS: Phone bill corrected, airline vouchers confirmed, customer service lacking

Dan Ehlert was missing phone service, Rick Horton didn't want to miss a flight, and corporate-style customer service had missed the mark.

Ehlert, 42, of Cambridge, thought he'd found a decent deal on phone service last July for his painting and remodeling business: $239 a month for five cell phone lines, plus a tablet.

Then he started getting his regular bills — of between $500 and $600 a month, he said.

Ehlert said that when he complained, Verizon Wireless told him to just pay the minimum due on his bill and it would get the billing error worked out. So that's what he did, he said, but over the ensuring months the error remained in force, and after paying about $1,300 total in minimum payments, Verizon still hadn't sent him an accurate bill and was contending he owed $2,331.71.

Calls to the company and visit to its Janesville store didn't help, he said, and Verizon shut off his service in mid-October. In mid-January, Ehlert's father called SOS hoping for some help for his son.

SOS emailed Verizon's media folks on Jan. 25, a Tuesday, and Ehlert told SOS he received a call from Verizon the Friday after. A Jan. 31 email from the company to Ehlert says his phone lines were reactivated and the company had provided "courtesy credits" totaling $1,899.19, bringing his balance due down to $532.52.

Verizon spokesperson Chris Serico told SOS on Jan. 31 that it had "come to a satisfactory resolution with the customer" but "because of privacy laws," it couldn't be more specific.

Ehlert said the company wasn't more forthcoming with him either, but said there had been a miscommunication and apologized.

Horton, 64, of Dodgeville, said he and his spouse and daughter had tickets to Las Vegas on Sun Country Airlines for March 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic was breaking out.

So they canceled their trip and the airline issued them vouchers for about $1,300, he said.

"I have subsequently tried calling and emailing the company to determine the current value and expiration date(s) of our vouchers," he said in an Jan. 25 email to SOS. "Almost every time I call the number listed on their website ... there is an automated message saying all lines are busy. The two times I have been able to get through, the automated message says the wait times are lengthy but if you leave a call back number, you will be placed in a queue. In both instances I did not receive the promised return call."

SOS received a response from Sun Country spokesperson Jessica Wheeler on Jan. 28, two days after bringing the matter to the company's attention. The details of his case "would lead me to assume his vouchers have expired," she reported.

By contrast, Horton said that "in a most interesting coincidence of timing," a Sun Country representative called him Jan. 28 and said "our vouchers were intact and that we had until 4/27/22 to rebook."

Wheeler had asserted to SOS that her employer emails customers with vouchers 90, 60 and 20 days before they expire. Horton said he'd never received such emails.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $190,243.66 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.