Michelangelo’s “David” it is not, but the Jefferson High School eagle still occupies a central place in the hearts of graduates.
And for 1967 alumna Kay Reinders, a $14,200 restoration of the approximately 12-foot-tall landmark should have lasted more than two years.
Jefferson’s serious- and sideways-looking bald eagle has been perched atop a sphere in front of the high school since shortly before Reinders graduated, a gift from an Anaheim, California, J.I. Case tractor dealership, which also used an eagle for a mascot.
Hollow with a metal armature likely covered in fiberglass, it was already several decades old when it arrived by way of Racine and mounted on a concrete pad, and by the time Reinders’ 45th high school reunion rolled around in 2012, was showing its age.
So Reinders and other members of her class organized a fundraising drive that brought in about $24,000 for work including the statue’s two-month-long restoration in 2014 by Conrad Schmitt Studios, a 129-year-old New Berlin-based company known for its work restoring stained glass and other art in churches.
Schmitt patched holes in the sphere, repainted the entire statue and did other work, but by 2016, Reinders was letting Schmitt project director Howard Haas know there were cracks in the sphere where a raised “J” had been replaced with a painted JHS for “Jefferson High School.”
Haas acknowledged the deterioration, but in a July 20, 2016, letter to Reinders said it was “very difficult to predict how this restoration would hold up, especially on an exterior, old surface,” and more extensive repairs “would have cost considerably more initially.”
The company’s warranty had expired “in many areas,” Haas said, and suggested the school’s shop or art class students could make some underlying repairs.
Reinders thought that was the end of it until SOS got in touch with Haas on July 10. About a week later, Haas called Reinders and the two arranged to meet at the mascot on Thursday to see if there might be what Haas called a “reasonable resolution.”
A few hours after the meeting, Haas said in an email that “we are going to try to (in simplest terms) fix the crack, and make it look like it did when we finished the restoration.” That pleased Reinders but she cautioned that if the school wanted to keep the damage from recurring, it would have to make more extensive repairs later.
That more extensive work wouldn’t be free, but Reinders was hopeful the school and the community would come together to keep Jefferson’s mascot standing tall for graduating classes to come.
“It’s our mascot. It’s big,” she said. “Everybody’s had their picture taken in front of it.”
Reinders and Haas both said no work could be done until this fall, so SOS will check back in when the leaves start to turn and Jefferson High School Eagles of the human variety hit the gridiron.