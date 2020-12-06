SOS: Pair of refunds are said to be on the way

SOS' sixth sense is tingling in favor of Don Showalter getting his money back for a lawn care application never applied.
Not so much for Sidney Waldorf's delayed toilet seat, although SOS strives to keep hope alive.
Showalter, 83, of Baraboo, sent SOS a string of emails dating from June, July and August in which he expresses frustration that Maple Leaf Landscaping, of Verona, had yet to refund about $50 for a "Pre-Emergent + Fertilization Rd 1 5001 application" — basically, a herbicide — included as part of his lawn-servicing contract.
By the time he emailed SOS on Oct. 19, he said he'd called and emailed the company multiple times, to no avail, despite getting what looked like a promising response to his pleas on June 15 from Maple Leaf manager Todd Rupiper, who was apologetic and offered a refund of $52.22.
Rupiper was similarly helpful when SOS spoke with him on Tuesday, and in an email explained that he didn't know why the lawn application was never completed but that the manager responsible for it no longer worked there.
As for the refund, he said he'd directed his accounting department to issue it over the summer.
"I am not sure why it did not get done," he said. "I have talked with them this morning and have been assured it will go out by the end of this week."
Support Local Journalism
Waldorf's source of frustration was the raised toilet seat the 89-year-old Madisonian ordered from online medical supply retailer MedixSource in August, but had yet to receive nearly three months later.
SOS emailed MedixSource on his behalf on Oct. 6 and never heard back, but returned to the case Nov. 20, when it spoke with MedixSource account manager TJ Singh, who sent SOS photos of the seat's UPS delivery label to prove it was on the way.
SOS pointed out to Singh that the MedixSource website allows the company up to 30 days to deliver an item, not almost 90, but this was not a reason persuasive enough for Singh to promise Waldorf a refund. Nor was the fact that by then, Waldorf had tired of waiting and purchased the product elsewhere.
Singh claimed that talking to his manager would not change the company's stance, but SOS asked to talk to him anyway, and "Ron," who declined to provide a last name, apologized and said the company would mail Walford a check on Nov. 30.
"This is not how we operate," Ron said of Waldorf's saga to date.
That remains to be seen. SOS will follow up with Waldorf and Showalter to see if MedixSource and Maple Leaf make good on their pledges.
Photos: State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!