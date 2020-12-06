SOS: Pair of refunds are said to be on the way

Rupiper was similarly helpful when SOS spoke with him on Tuesday, and in an email explained that he didn't know why the lawn application was never completed but that the manager responsible for it no longer worked there.

As for the refund, he said he'd directed his accounting department to issue it over the summer.

"I am not sure why it did not get done," he said. "I have talked with them this morning and have been assured it will go out by the end of this week."

Waldorf's source of frustration was the raised toilet seat the 89-year-old Madisonian ordered from online medical supply retailer MedixSource in August, but had yet to receive nearly three months later.

SOS emailed MedixSource on his behalf on Oct. 6 and never heard back, but returned to the case Nov. 20, when it spoke with MedixSource account manager TJ Singh, who sent SOS photos of the seat's UPS delivery label to prove it was on the way.