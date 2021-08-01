SOS: Overcoming the Airbnb COVID-19 Catch-22

Providing credits instead of cash refunds to travelers who cancel their their hotel or flight reservations may be defensible enough — even during a global pandemic that resulted in the cancellation of millions of events travelers no longer needed to travel to.

Acts of God, nature, and nefarious or careless foreign governments are no more an airline's or a hotel's fault than a traveler's, after all.

But refusing to provide a refund for a reservation canceled by a travel company representative simply because that reservation had been made with a voucher issued after the traveler had canceled an earlier reservation because of the pandemic? Sounds like a COVID-19 Catch-22.

Susan Laufenberg, 69, of rural Mount Horeb, said she reserved a home in St. Louis through Airbnb in April of 2020 for two nights for herself and 13 other people attending a wedding.

The wedding was canceled by the pandemic, and Airbnb offered a 50% refund or 100% credit. Laufenberg took the credit, which she used to reserve a condo in Key Largo, Florida, for four nights for her and eight other people for the rescheduled wedding in late May of this year.