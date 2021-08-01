SOS: Overcoming the Airbnb COVID-19 Catch-22

Providing credits instead of cash refunds to travelers who cancel their their hotel or flight reservations may be defensible enough — even during a global pandemic that resulted in the cancellation of millions of events travelers no longer needed to travel to.
Acts of God, nature, and nefarious or careless foreign governments are no more an airline's or a hotel's fault than a traveler's, after all.
But refusing to provide a refund for a reservation canceled by a travel company representative simply because that reservation had been made with a voucher issued after the traveler had canceled an earlier reservation because of the pandemic? Sounds like a COVID-19 Catch-22.
Susan Laufenberg, 69, of rural Mount Horeb, said she reserved a home in St. Louis through Airbnb in April of 2020 for two nights for herself and 13 other people attending a wedding.
The wedding was canceled by the pandemic, and Airbnb offered a 50% refund or 100% credit. Laufenberg took the credit, which she used to reserve a condo in Key Largo, Florida, for four nights for her and eight other people for the rescheduled wedding in late May of this year.
Then three days before the wedding the condo's host canceled their reservation because of ongoing renovations to the property, forcing Laufenberg's party to scramble to find another place to stay. To add injury to aggravation, Airbnb was only willing to issue another credit, arguing in an early June email that "if a reservation was paid for with travel credit, it can only be refunded as travel credits back to its original account."
Even if that reservation had been canceled by an Airbnb host.
"My real issue is that Airbnb put us in a terrible predicament," Laufenberg wrote SOS on June 18. "I don’t trust them enough to book another place to stay and then spend money on airline tickets to get there and hope our reservations are intact. Also, I don’t plan on, nor have the budget for, another vacation in 2021, so will not be able to use the credit this year."
To its, um, credit, Airbnb responded swiftly when SOS contacted its media relations department with questions about its rationale in Laufenberg's wedding stay imbroglio.
"I'm having our team look into this," Airbnb's Aaron Swor told SOS on the afternoon of June 23. By that evening, the company was agreeing to a "one-time exception to their general 'no refund' policy," Laufenberg said.
Laufenberg said on June 26 that she had received the $2,156 refund. Airbnb did not respond to a follow-up inquiry.
