SOS: Nothing instant about this cleaner, or Mount Horeb woman's refund

If a mail-order cleaning product called "Instantly Fresh" never arrives in the mail, can it really be referred to as "instant"? No matter how much freshness its cleaning, in theory, provides?
Sadly, Pat Taylor will never know. Although she has received a refund that likewise was anything but instant.
Taylor, 67, of Mount Horeb, emailed SOS on Dec. 22 to say that eight months earlier, she'd ordered the aforementioned product to clean her washing machine.
According to the Instantly Fresh website, the Instantly Fresh washing machine "decontamination effervescent tablets" eliminate "nasty residue build up in the pipes and crevices of your washing machine" and remove "nasty odors by breaking down the source of the problem" through a "rapid infiltration disintegration of dirt" and "decontamination with reactive oxygen species to reduce moldy taste."
Taylor said they cost $39.95 for a package of five and she was to receive them in five to seven business days.
Not only did they not arrive, but she said she was billed an additional $7, which the company, when she called to inquire, explained was for a "VIP membership" and ongoing shipments of the product — neither of which she'd asked for or was informed she was getting.
At this point, Taylor said, she told the company to cancel her order — and it told her another shipment was on its way.
"Now mind you I hadn't received the first one yet," she said.
Her next credit card statement included a $17.31 charge for that second shipment, she said, and for the next several months she called Instantly Fresh, or IF, between two and three times a month to let them know she still hadn't received any washing machine freshening tablets and still wanted to cancel the whole deal. She said IF's response was that it was forwarding her complaint to "upper management and was having problems with its "system" for issuing refunds, although it did relent slightly in August and provide her with a 25%, $9.99 refund on her purchase.
SOS got the "upper management" treatment, too, when it called the company's Philippines-based call center on Dec. 29, Jan. 6 and Tuesday, speaking with a range of customer service reps who variously said the product had been delivered (it hadn't), Taylor would be getting an email from "upper management" (she didn't) and a supervisor would be calling SOS back (he didn't).
SOS also tried the email route, and last week it appeared IF was slowly being pestered into submission.
In a trio of emails beginning Tuesday, IF's "Mia Hart" said it would be priority-mailing Taylor a paper-check refund for the amount she was owed, or $54.27; confirmed Taylor's address; and provided a U.S. Postal Service link to track the delivery.
Taylor said the check arrived Saturday.
Chris Rickert's favorite stories of his least favorite year (2020)
From the pandemic to crimes real and not-so-real, there was no shortage of news in 2020 — most of it bad. Here's hoping for a 2021 that requires just a little bit less resilience.
Some charitable groups use third-party fundraisers that pocket the vast majority of the money they raise on behalf of the groups’ firefighter …
A lot of the people who had to keep working their "essential" jobs during the pandemic are pretty amazing.
People in Madison sometimes forget there are important cultural disputes happening in the suburbs.
It was reported as a horrific attack. It garnered national attention. Police couldn't find any evidence it occurred. The State Journal was amo…
Leaders in a one-party town don't always agree.