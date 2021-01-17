SOS: Nothing instant about this cleaner, or Mount Horeb woman's refund

At this point, Taylor said, she told the company to cancel her order — and it told her another shipment was on its way.

"Now mind you I hadn't received the first one yet," she said.

Her next credit card statement included a $17.31 charge for that second shipment, she said, and for the next several months she called Instantly Fresh, or IF, between two and three times a month to let them know she still hadn't received any washing machine freshening tablets and still wanted to cancel the whole deal. She said IF's response was that it was forwarding her complaint to "upper management and was having problems with its "system" for issuing refunds, although it did relent slightly in August and provide her with a 25%, $9.99 refund on her purchase.

SOS got the "upper management" treatment, too, when it called the company's Philippines-based call center on Dec. 29, Jan. 6 and Tuesday, speaking with a range of customer service reps who variously said the product had been delivered (it hadn't), Taylor would be getting an email from "upper management" (she didn't) and a supervisor would be calling SOS back (he didn't).

SOS also tried the email route, and last week it appeared IF was slowly being pestered into submission.