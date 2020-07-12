SOS: Not quite just in time for summer, a pool pump refund

The filtration pump on the Baumanns' pool pumped its last breath last summer, but it was well into this summer and temperatures pushing into the low 90s before the Ridgeway couple could relax poolside without stressing over its replacement.
Dawn and Dennis Baumann discovered in the late spring that the pump on their 24-foot diameter, above-ground pool had stopped pumping. So on May 12 they ordered a new one from the West Chicago, Illinois-based pool supply firm In the Swim. They'd ordered from the company before and had been happy with its service.
Dawn Baumann said they noticed "before we even took the pump out of the box" that it wasn't going to fit their pool. The problem? The threads on the pipe going from the pump to the filter were on the inside of the pipe, and they needed one with the threads on the outside.
Dawn called the company "immediately," she wrote SOS on June 15.
"I was told that pumps are not returnable," she said. "I asked the rep where in their catalog or on the website ... it says that you cannot return a pump. My husband and I looked over the catalog thoroughly and saw nothing in print about not being able to return this. When I asked again about just an exchange for a pump with the threads on the outside of the pipe, the rep said sorry but that was not a possibility."
Dawn said she then emailed the company and received a response four days later asking for a photo of the damage to the pump, to which Dawn responded: There was no damage; they just needed a different pump. But they sent photos anyway. In response, the company again said "there could be no return or a refund because it was a pump," Dawn said.
Dawn was not happy and let the company know it, which appears to have garnered a phone call that day from another company representative who said that if she sent them another photo of the "damage," they'd see what they could to, she said. The catch was that all this had to be done with 14 days of delivery, a timeline the Baumanns had no chance of meeting because of how much time they'd already spent haggling, she said.
"I just want to either get a pump that has the pipe to the filter with the threads on the outside, or let me return (it) for a refund," Dawn said.
SOS left a phone message with the company and sent it an email on June 29, and on July 1 got an email back from a "Dr. Pool," who said the company had tried to confirm with the Baumanns on June 1 whether the pump had been used, "but looks like we never received a response back.
"We have again reached out to this customer to assist them with this issue," said the doctor.
And apparently, the company did. Dawn said on July 6 that she received a call July 1 that included little in the way of explanation for the problem up to that point but assurances that if she mailed the pump back to the company — at her expense — the company would credit her charge card for its cost, or $274.29.
Dawn said she mailed it off the next day. Neither Dr. Pool nor anyone else at In the Swim had as of Wednesday afternoon responded to further SOS inquiries about why the company had changed its position.
Dawn said the couple's pool is up and running after they found a different pump from a local pool supply store.
