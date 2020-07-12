SOS: Not quite just in time for summer, a pool pump refund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The filtration pump on the Baumanns' pool pumped its last breath last summer, but it was well into this summer and temperatures pushing into the low 90s before the Ridgeway couple could relax poolside without stressing over its replacement.

Dawn and Dennis Baumann discovered in the late spring that the pump on their 24-foot diameter, above-ground pool had stopped pumping. So on May 12 they ordered a new one from the West Chicago, Illinois-based pool supply firm In the Swim. They'd ordered from the company before and had been happy with its service.

Dawn Baumann said they noticed "before we even took the pump out of the box" that it wasn't going to fit their pool. The problem? The threads on the pipe going from the pump to the filter were on the inside of the pipe, and they needed one with the threads on the outside.

Dawn called the company "immediately," she wrote SOS on June 15.

"I was told that pumps are not returnable," she said. "I asked the rep where in their catalog or on the website ... it says that you cannot return a pump. My husband and I looked over the catalog thoroughly and saw nothing in print about not being able to return this. When I asked again about just an exchange for a pump with the threads on the outside of the pipe, the rep said sorry but that was not a possibility."