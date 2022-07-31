SOS: Not messing around with 'lifetime' warranty

For Jim Zeman, it's called a "lifetime" warranty for a reason.

The Lodi resident snail-mailed SOS in June to report "I've always considered myself a smart consumer, so when I had the opportunity to buy a battery from JCPenney with a lifetime warranty back in 1978, I jumped at it!"

Just to be clear, he's talking vehicle battery. He'd ultimately purchased two of them with lifetime warranties, and along with his letter were copies of receipts showing four times he'd exerted the warranties in the 44 years since — in 1996, 1999, 2002 and 2006.

JCPenney the iconic department store has not proved as enduring as its battery warranty. It offloaded its auto service centers to Firestone in 1983, discontinued its catalog in 2009, restructured in 2012, sold its corporate headquarters in 2017 and declared bankruptcy in 2020.

Firestone took over liability for the JCPenney battery warranties in 2013, Bridgestone communications executive for retail operations Jackie Huser later confirmed. (Bridgestone Americas is Firestone's parent company.)

For a while, the company was reimbursing warranty-holders for batteries they'd purchased independently, but as of May 2015, Firestone had discontinued that option and was instead directing warranty-holders to its customer service number or its auto service centers, Huser said.

Somewhere along the way that distinction became muddled, because Zeman said in his letter that when he'd recently contacted Firestone about a new battery, he was told his warranty wouldn't be honored because the last time he'd exerted it, he'd purchased one from Interstate, "which JCPenney advised me to do and it is actually a brand Firestone used to handle."

That was unfortunate, Zeman, 80, said, because "the way I look at it, I'm still alive, so the lifetime warranty is still in place."

SOS scanned and emailed Zeman's letter and supporting documentation to Bridgestone vice president of communications Steve Kinkade on June 22.

Kinkade didn't respond, so on July 20, SOS emailed him again and contacted Bridgestone via its Facebook and Twitter accounts. This spurred responses that day from Kinkade and Huser, who two days later emailed to say, in part:

"Unfortunately, the retail teammate this customer worked with was unfamiliar with our process for servicing the JCPenney Lifetime/Forever Warranty batteries. I am pleased to report that we have spoken with this customer and reached a mutually satisfactory resolution that will fulfill his lifetime warranty."

Zeman's wife, Yvonne, reported that Jim picked up his batteries at the Firestone auto center on Madison's Far East Side on Friday. She said he planned to install them himself.

