This SOS column is the latest in an occasional series highlighting companies that prove themselves unresponsive, unhelpful or uninterested in explaining themselves.

Say what you will about the demise of brick-and-mortar retailing. One clear advantage of buying something at an actual, physical, “in real life” store is that it’s far harder for a retailer to ghost a dissatisfied customer if a customer can simply show up on the retailer’s doorstep.

Which brings SOS to online retailers Mesh Beach Shoes and Contiuoeny.

Mary Runde, of Cuba City, contacted SOS in January to say that she’d purchased a pair of $34.99 boots from Mesh Beach Shoes on Nov. 20, decided two days later that she didn’t want them, and had since been trying and failing to get the retailer to take them back and refund her money.

Presumably, that shouldn’t have been too difficult, as the retailer has a 30-day return policy for shoes that haven’t been worn and if the customer has her receipt. Send us an email, the retailer’s website says, and we’ll send you a return shipping label.

“The response from my email was that they would contact me in 1-2 business days,” Runde wrote SOS. “No one ever contacted me. I sent follow-up emails on 12/12, 12/15, 12/16, 1/3 and 1/8. Each time I was told that I would be contacted in 1-2 business days. No response. I also left voice messages on the phone number provided on their site on 7 different dates; went right to voicemail on first ring with a message stating that ‘Adele Vance is currently unavailable.’”

SOS made much the same emailing effort, with much the same results. It also called the retailer on Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Thursday. A message was left the first time. The second time, there was no answer, followed by a “user busy” recording. The third time garnered a recording.

In Ruth Ethington’s case, the Madison woman and SOS were flummoxed by China-based online retailer Contiuoeny. Contiuoeny also has a return policy, within 14 days, but when Ethington tried to get the company to take back three bras she’d purchased on the site, she got a series of email responses offering only small portions of the $35.66 she’d paid.

“I DON’T understand how you can look at the photos I sent you of what I ordered and what I received and think they are the same thing!” Ethington said in a March 1 email to the company.

Contiuoeny first offered to refund Ethington $3. It then offered $4.50. To SOS, it offered this: “I’m so sorry for the inconvenience. As we did have sent (sic) you the correct item the refund cannot be acceptable according to our rules. Sorry for not being helpful in this issue. However, I’ve fought with my superior for a long time. I can refund you $7 as compensation.”

This despite a screen shot Ethington took of the company’s Facebook page that promises “If you are not satisfied with the goods you receive, we can refund you anytime and anywhere to ensure your rights!”

