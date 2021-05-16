SOS: No guilt in pleasure of a tabloid subscription renewed

SOS was not able identify the company, and a call to the toll-free number for a company called Magazine-Services.net was answered by a someone who said SOS had the wrong number.

"It looks like it is a rogue agent," Jacobs said of the alleged company after SOS scanned and emailed him the Ihms' note and documents. "We also do not rent our list to any third-party agents so we cannot know where they got her name from."

Carol Ihm could not say what might have happened. The invoice lists the Enquirer and a Boone post office box as the place to remit payment, so presumably she should have made the check out to the former. But she said whoever got her check to Magazine Services cashed it.

Jacobs said his company was willing to overlook such a mistake for a couple of loyal subscribers in their late 70s and early 80s.

"As a gesture of goodwill and since you sent proof of payment, I will go ahead and extend the subscription of another year," he told SOS on April 28. "The first issue will resume in about four weeks."

Carol Ihm said she believed their current subscription runs through Monday and called the renewal "fantastic." She said she'd let SOS know if the tabloid stopped coming.

