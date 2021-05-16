SOS: No guilt in pleasure of a tabloid subscription renewed

Carol and Eugene Ihm apparently are not afraid of owning their guilty pleasures. So when they kept getting billed for a subscription to the National Enquirer that they thought they'd already paid for, they weren't ashamed to alert the (real) media.
And say what you want about supermarket tabloids, at least in this case, the Enquirer didn't treat them like Angelina Jolie on a bad hair day.
The Ihms, of Lancaster, snail-mailed SOS their plight last month:
"I renewed the Enquirer in January and they keep billing me," Carol wrote. "I even sent them the canceled check. ... My husband enjoys the magazine and doing the puzzles. All I'm asking is for them to give us credit of payment."
Included with their note was a renewal form from the Enquirer asking for payment by April 29, and a copy of their canceled check made out to "Magazine Services" for $120.
Magazines and other publications commonly contract with outside companies to process their subscription payments, typically via post office boxes in the central Iowa hamlet of Boone, population 12,384.
The National Enquirer is no different, according to Steven Jacobs, director of consumer marketing/fulfillment and postal affairs for Enquirer parent company a360media. The problem is that a360media doesn't contract with a company named Magazine Services, he said.
SOS was not able identify the company, and a call to the toll-free number for a company called Magazine-Services.net was answered by a someone who said SOS had the wrong number.
"It looks like it is a rogue agent," Jacobs said of the alleged company after SOS scanned and emailed him the Ihms' note and documents. "We also do not rent our list to any third-party agents so we cannot know where they got her name from."
Carol Ihm could not say what might have happened. The invoice lists the Enquirer and a Boone post office box as the place to remit payment, so presumably she should have made the check out to the former. But she said whoever got her check to Magazine Services cashed it.
Jacobs said his company was willing to overlook such a mistake for a couple of loyal subscribers in their late 70s and early 80s.
"As a gesture of goodwill and since you sent proof of payment, I will go ahead and extend the subscription of another year," he told SOS on April 28. "The first issue will resume in about four weeks."
Carol Ihm said she believed their current subscription runs through Monday and called the renewal "fantastic." She said she'd let SOS know if the tabloid stopped coming.
