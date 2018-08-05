Travis Dobson wasn't expecting to see his couch displayed at The Met some day as part of a retrospective on the art of antique furniture.
He said he knew it and the love seat he bought at American Freight Furniture and Mattress' Madison store in June 2017 were "not going to be the highest quality."
"But I have kids, so I thought, 'Hey, if it lasts three years, cool,' " he said.
As readers can probably guess by now, it didn't last three years.
Dobson emailed SOS on May 23 to say the couch's frame broke about six months after he got it -- from abuse he later described as nothing worse than setting his 200-pound frame down to watch TV.
Dobson said the Ohio-based company told him to send a photo of the damage and it would file a warranty claim and get back to him in two weeks.
"So after three weeks I called back and they said they will resend my claim and (I) should hear back in two weeks," he said. "Then after a month I called back and this time I'm told that they don't make this couch anymore, so I said, 'Just give my money back for the couch,' and he said he will put in the request and guess what? I'll hear back in two weeks."
More than a month later, Dobson said he was angry -- although in more colorful language -- and was hoping SOS could "get something out of the store."
Store manager Shawn Leopard seemed more than willing to provide it when SOS spoke with him in early June and forwarded photos of the damaged couch that Dobson had forwarded to SOS.
But things dragged. There were friendly allegations of phone tag and missing information, and on June 27, Leopard said the company was waiting for the couch's manufacturer, Mississippi-based United Furniture Industries, to approve the warranty claim.
On July 30, SOS dug up an email address for a former American Freight corporate spokeswoman and that same day got a call from company regional manager Alonzo Wright, who said his employer was willing to honor the warranty even though it hadn't yet been approved by UFI.
On Aug. 1, Dobson went into the Madison store and picked out a new couch and love seat -- for free and made by a different company.
Cold cash cools customer
Joan Preston called Tuesday to say she received a check from Samsung for $1,347.84 -- representing the cost of her lemon of a Samsung fridge and all the food it had not been able to keep cold and had to be thrown out.
Preston was going on three months without a working fridge by the time SOS was able to help convince Samsung to honor the appliance's warranty.