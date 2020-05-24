SOS: Mystery bill zeroed out for Prairie du Sac man's iPad purchase

Carroll Erlandson purchased an iPad in March, on the recommendation of his daughter, who said he and his wife could use it to watch movies and read.
He paid the full amount by paper check at the Best Buy on Madison's Far West Side and was surprised when a few weeks later he began getting bills for the device from a Best Buy-branded credit card account — in large part because as far as he knew, he's never had a Best Buy credit card.
Erlandson, 85, of Prairie du Sac, emailed SOS on May 13 to complain of such "hounding" and later said he tried "several times" to get the problem worked out with the company, but "it was like climbing a solid brick wall." He said he was never able to talk to a live person above the store level.
SOS first sent details of Erlandson's complaint to Best Buy media representative Matthew Smith, who responded the next day to say, in effect, don't look at us, Citibank issues our credit cards.
So on May 15, SOS left a phone message with Citibank's media line and Erlandson emailed SOS a copy of his bank statement showing that, sure enough, a check for $1,007.45 to Best Buy cleared on March 10.
SOS next left a message with Citibank representative Liz Fogarty at a phone number culled from an old Citibank press release. That May 18 message sparked an email a couple of hours later from Citibank's Jennifer Bombardier, whom SOS remembered from a July 2, 2018, column about a disputed charge for a pair of $400 shoes.
Bombardier said the company would look into the situation and by later that afternoon she emailed to say: "A member of our customer care team has been in touch with the Erlandsons and I believe the resolution is to their satisfaction."
Erlandson on Tuesday said he still wasn't sure what led to the mix-up, but got the impression from Citibank that it was blaming him for a mistake it had made.
It's not uncommon for large chain retailers to try to get customers to sign up for their credit cards at check-out, often offering discounts on their purchases if they use their new credit accounts to make those purchases.
It's not clear if that's what happened to Erlandson; Bombardier said she couldn't discuss his case without his express permission.
Missing credit card payments, as everyone knows, triggers certain late fees and interest charges. In Erlandson's case, a call to SOS appears to have triggered the elimination of a credit card bill he shouldn't have received in the first place.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!