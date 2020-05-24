SOS: Mystery bill zeroed out for Prairie du Sac man's iPad purchase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carroll Erlandson purchased an iPad in March, on the recommendation of his daughter, who said he and his wife could use it to watch movies and read.

He paid the full amount by paper check at the Best Buy on Madison's Far West Side and was surprised when a few weeks later he began getting bills for the device from a Best Buy-branded credit card account — in large part because as far as he knew, he's never had a Best Buy credit card.

Erlandson, 85, of Prairie du Sac, emailed SOS on May 13 to complain of such "hounding" and later said he tried "several times" to get the problem worked out with the company, but "it was like climbing a solid brick wall." He said he was never able to talk to a live person above the store level.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

SOS first sent details of Erlandson's complaint to Best Buy media representative Matthew Smith, who responded the next day to say, in effect, don't look at us, Citibank issues our credit cards.

So on May 15, SOS left a phone message with Citibank's media line and Erlandson emailed SOS a copy of his bank statement showing that, sure enough, a check for $1,007.45 to Best Buy cleared on March 10.