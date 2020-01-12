SOS: Mother's Day comes really late for Madison woman

Five days after the start of Hanukkah, Maureen Sorensen let SOS know she was still hoping for her long-overdue Mother's Day gift from Verizon.

With SOS playing a kind of not-so-secret Santa, the gift arrived mid-Kwanzaa, and she was able to celebrate New Year's Day with the promise of more than $500.

Sorensen, a mother of two from Madison, wrote SOS on Dec. 27 to say that on May 13, 2018, she purchased an iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8 and two iPhone SEs from Verizon -- the first two as part of a buy-one-get-one free Mother's Day deal that promised to waive a monthly fee on the iPhone 8.

As proof, she provided the email confirmation of her order from Verizon. It showed "monthly device payments" of $33.33 for the Plus, $10 for each of the SEs, and $0 for the iPhone 8.

"It was explained that we would receive a credit for the free phone and it would take two billing cycles for the credit to be applied," she wrote. "I’ve never received the credit."

Not that she didn't try.