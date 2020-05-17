SOS: Mother of bride relieved to gets suits for June wedding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With less than a month before her daughter's out-of-state wedding, Melissa Mackler was nervous.

Zizi Mackler was getting married June 3 in Florida, and suits for the wedding ordered from Men's Wearhouse were stuck in a coronavirus-shutdown limbo.

The closing of the national retailer's location on Madison's Far West Side left "customers with prepaid suit orders without any way to pick up their purchases," Mackler, 55, of Verona, wrote to SOS on May 12.

In particular, the groom and his soon-to-be brother-in-law had paid more than $1,000 for two custom-made gray suits.

"Men’s Wearhouse even shut down their phone systems leaving us to deal with emails to corporate and 'live chat' with a corporate representative," Mackler wrote. "No one can tell us when they may free our suits."

Mackler noted that on the day before she contacted SOS, the state told nonessential businesses they could allow up to five customers in at a time, but calls to the store and the Men's Wearhouse on the Far East Side suggested they hadn't taken advantage of the newly loosened "safer at home" rule.