SOS: Mother of bride relieved to gets suits for June wedding

With less than a month before her daughter's out-of-state wedding, Melissa Mackler was nervous.
Zizi Mackler was getting married June 3 in Florida, and suits for the wedding ordered from Men's Wearhouse were stuck in a coronavirus-shutdown limbo.
The closing of the national retailer's location on Madison's Far West Side left "customers with prepaid suit orders without any way to pick up their purchases," Mackler, 55, of Verona, wrote to SOS on May 12.
In particular, the groom and his soon-to-be brother-in-law had paid more than $1,000 for two custom-made gray suits.
"Men’s Wearhouse even shut down their phone systems leaving us to deal with emails to corporate and 'live chat' with a corporate representative," Mackler wrote. "No one can tell us when they may free our suits."
Mackler noted that on the day before she contacted SOS, the state told nonessential businesses they could allow up to five customers in at a time, but calls to the store and the Men's Wearhouse on the Far East Side suggested they hadn't taken advantage of the newly loosened "safer at home" rule.
An email Wednesday to a Men's Warehouse public relations official bounced back, so SOS filled out one of those ubiquitous online contact forms large companies are fond of and shot off another email to the investor relations department of Men's Wearhouse's parent company, Tailored Brands.
The latter resulted in an email less than an hour later from Jay Morris, Tailored Brands director of online services, who said he would reach out to Mackler that day.
On Thursday, Mackler wrote to say Morris has arranged for curbside pickup of the suits, which she did on Friday.
"One huge victory in getting this wedding to the finish line during these challenging times," she said.
