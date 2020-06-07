SOS: Monthslong wait for washing machine refund comes to an end

Lisa Adam ordered a washing machine from the Beaver Dam Sears Hometown Store on Jan. 16, and was told it would be delivered on Feb. 10.
Feb. 10 came and went, as did a new delivery date of early March. By March 13, the store was well into liquidation and on its way to permanent closure and Sears corporate was telling Adam, 50, of Fall River, that the earliest she would get her new washer was April. As she'd been without a washer since her old one died in January, Adam took the retailer's advice and ordered a different model already in stock.
It was delivered within a week and "works great," Adam told SOS. But her waiting — this time for a refund of the original purchase — was not over.
"Trying to get back $620 for a washing machine ordered on 1/16, cancelled on 3/16," she emailed SOS on May 27. "I’ve been calling on an almost weekly basis to check on the status of the refund and I continue to be told it’s being escalated and someone will get back to me. No one does."
She said when she asks to talk to a manager, "I’m told it’s at the highest point to be resolved."
Well, not quite the highest.
SOS contacted a Sears representative who's been helpful in the past, Larry Costello, now PR director for Transformco, a company formed last year to oversee Sears and another formerly bankrupt and once-mighty brick-and-mortar-retailer, Kmart.
Costello responded within minutes, saying he'd ask "our team" to look into it.
Two days later, Adam emailed to say she'd just received a call from Sears saying "I would have my refund within 48 hours (working days)!"
On Wednesday, she said her waiting was over. The credit for $619.26 had arrived on her credit card statement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!