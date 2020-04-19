SOS: Mitigating at least a little of the damage wrought by COVID-19 pandemic

Finding a vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus, putting millions of people who have lost their jobs back to work, and rescheduling vacations scuttled by stay-at-home orders is — unfortunately — not the kind of widespread reader assistance SOS is capable of providing.
But it does what it can.
John Schmitz, 66, of Madison emailed on April 6 to say that the state Department of Workforce Development was refusing to process his claim for unemployment.
Schmitz, who is otherwise retired, was laid off in mid-March from two part-time gigs working for local hotels, and for the first time in his life filed for unemployment on March 23. A few days later, he got a letter from DWD telling him he needed to provide more information and giving him two numbers to call.
That proved difficult.
"I called the number(s) they gave me," Schmitz wrote. "I've tried about 100 times over two weeks and cannot get through. I have a simple answer to their question."
He said he filled out an online contact form and emailed the agency, but received no response, and also contacted the governor's office, which was responsive but couldn't help. SOS tried the numbers several times on Thursday, and got messages saying the calls could not be completed.
SOS emailed DWD communications director Ben Jedd Tuesday night, and Jedd called and emailed back Wednesday morning.
Jedd said "it seems like John and his employer may have reported differing last days of work," Jedd said, and DWD would contact him.
But, he cautioned, "due to our unprecedented call volume and number of claims, the review process is taking more time than usual."
Nevertheless, Schmitz reported that about an hour later he received a call from a DWD worker who was then able to contact the employer in question and verify when he last worked.
He expects to start getting his benefits soon.
Canceled flight
Heidi Nelson — a 40-year-old Madison native who moved to Portland, Oregon, about a year ago — still has a job, but was in danger of being out some $653 for unused plane tickets.
Nelson on Feb. 9 booked a round-trip flight for her and her partner from Portland to Madison with Sun Country Airlines, so they could visit Nelson's family.
Sun Country canceled the flight in March, and rather than provide a refund, offered a "flight credit" — essentially, a rain ticket — for a trip sometime within the next year.
"I selected tickets based on my family’s needs, schedule and prices available," she wrote SOS on April 4. "There is no guarantee that Sun Country’s schedule and prices will align in this way in the next year, not to mention no guarantee that travel will be feasible or they simply won’t continue to cancel flights."
SOS did a little research and discovered that on April 3, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued an "enforcement notice" letting airlines know of their obligation to provide refunds for canceled flights during times of national or regional emergency, such as the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, 2005's Hurricane Katrina and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
SOS reminded Sun Country of this federal guidance on Wednesday and within hours, Nelson reported she had received an email and phone call from the airline letting her know that her refund would arrive in seven to 10 days.
Kirsten Wenker, a Sun Country senior communications manager, said the airline could not find any record that Nelson had previously asked for a refund. Nelson said she'd done so twice, first through an online form on the company's website and then on April 9 in an email to Sun Country chief operating officer Greg Mays that she provided to SOS on Wednesday.
