SOS: Mitigating at least a little of the damage wrought by COVID-19 pandemic

Jedd said "it seems like John and his employer may have reported differing last days of work," Jedd said, and DWD would contact him.

But, he cautioned, "due to our unprecedented call volume and number of claims, the review process is taking more time than usual."

Nevertheless, Schmitz reported that about an hour later he received a call from a DWD worker who was then able to contact the employer in question and verify when he last worked.

He expects to start getting his benefits soon.

Canceled flight

Heidi Nelson — a 40-year-old Madison native who moved to Portland, Oregon, about a year ago — still has a job, but was in danger of being out some $653 for unused plane tickets.

Nelson on Feb. 9 booked a round-trip flight for her and her partner from Portland to Madison with Sun Country Airlines, so they could visit Nelson's family.

Sun Country canceled the flight in March, and rather than provide a refund, offered a "flight credit" — essentially, a rain ticket — for a trip sometime within the next year.