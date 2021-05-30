SOS: Missing ACT test refund adds to New Glarus student's pandemic-year frustration

The COVID-19 pandemic created a tough couple of school years for the K-12 set, including for seniors and juniors faced with everything from the absence of prom to virtual tours of colleges they might want to go to but couldn’t actually visit.
For 18-year-old New Glarus High School senior Kaitlyn Peterson, add in a monthslong struggle with a company already known for inducing stress among high schoolers: ACT Inc.
Under state law, almost all Wisconsin juniors take the ACT test at their schools at no charge to their families. Peterson said she was scheduled to take it in February of last year, but was sick the day of the test and the makeup date in March was canceled because of the pandemic.
Peterson said her principal told her she would be sent a voucher for the cost of the test to use in the fall, but when she signed up in August for a test Sept. 12, the voucher hadn’t arrived yet, so she paid with her credit card.
Later she found out about a test session Oct. 17 in Verona “and decided to move my test to that date hoping for fewer COVID-19 restrictions.” By then she’d gotten her voucher.
“There was no fee for changing the test date,” she said in a letter sent to SOS April 29. “After reading over the information on the voucher with my mom we determined I could not apply the $70 payment for the September test to the October test so I used my voucher for that one so now I’m out $70.”
Since then she said she’d filled out at least five ACT refund forms and has called the company at least 10 times.
“Three times, when someone bothered to answer the phone, I have been told I’d have my refund in five to 10 days, but I still don’t have it,” she said. Her mom had also made some calls, she said, as had her school to Wisconsin’s ACT representative, but so far no luck.
It look less than a day after SOS shared Peterson’s story with ACT for ACT to promise a refund.
“She should be receiving the money back on the credit card she used to pay for the test within five to seven business days,” media communications strategist Tarah DeSousa said on April 30. “Our customer care agents will also send a confirmation to the email they have on file for her.”
Peterson emailed SOS on May 10 to say the refund had been received.
She plans to study nursing at Edgewood College in the fall and wants to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
SOS readers seek help with flights canceled due to COVID-19
With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS saw complaints about flight refunds and vouchers soar.
Paschke said "Josh" said to keep his number and he "will personally make sure I get the cash back after December."
Loyal readers might remember John Schmitz from April, when during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS was able to help him break thro…
"If I hadn't gone to the post office and did my own investigating, we wouldn't have received our ballots."
Paul Weimer called United's explanation "revisionist history."
"Why wouldn't I use those 50,000 miles for free flights if I had them in my account in early June?"
Airlines have been taking advantage of federal rules that allow them to deny refunds of nonrefundable tickets to travelers who cancel their trips.
SOS tackles problems with unemployment and airline tickets.
"They don't seem to understand that if I couldn't get to Tampa, how was I supposed to use the ticket and fly back?"