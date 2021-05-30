SOS: Missing ACT test refund adds to New Glarus student's pandemic-year frustration

The COVID-19 pandemic created a tough couple of school years for the K-12 set, including for seniors and juniors faced with everything from the absence of prom to virtual tours of colleges they might want to go to but couldn’t actually visit.

For 18-year-old New Glarus High School senior Kaitlyn Peterson, add in a monthslong struggle with a company already known for inducing stress among high schoolers: ACT Inc.

Under state law, almost all Wisconsin juniors take the ACT test at their schools at no charge to their families. Peterson said she was scheduled to take it in February of last year, but was sick the day of the test and the makeup date in March was canceled because of the pandemic.

Peterson said her principal told her she would be sent a voucher for the cost of the test to use in the fall, but when she signed up in August for a test Sept. 12, the voucher hadn’t arrived yet, so she paid with her credit card.

Later she found out about a test session Oct. 17 in Verona “and decided to move my test to that date hoping for fewer COVID-19 restrictions.” By then she’d gotten her voucher.