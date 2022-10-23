SOS: McFarland man looks forward to sleeping again after quick turnaround for new chair

It wasn't so much that Jim Ryan's near-new recliner was broken and his extended warranty wouldn't cover repairs.

It was the lack of sleep.

Ryan, 77, of McFarland, reported last week that he'd purchased the recliner in January 2021 at the Madison branch of national retailer Bob's Discount Furniture. With the five-year extended warranty and delivery, total cost came to just under $900, he said.

That's pretty steep if you're simply looking for a comfortable way to eat chips and watch football on Sunday, but understandable if it's the only way to get some rest.

Treatment for lung cancer in 2005 and 2007 makes it impossible for Ryan to breathe while lying flat, whether on this back, side or stomach, he said, but sleeping in a recliner solves that problem.

Ryan said that after returning from the hospital for a different ailment in early August, he got tangled up with his Yorkie and "fell into the armrest and fell into the chair."

"I heard it crunch," he said.

An adjuster from the insurance company Bob's contracts with to provide its extended warranty coverage, Guardian Protection Products, came out to look at the chair and declared it uncoverable, Ryan said, because neither its frame nor springs were broke — although how the adjuster could have known that is a mystery to Ryan because "he hardly looked at the thing."

Appealing to Bob's did not result in a different answer so Ryan called SOS and SOS contacted the Madison's Bob's store and Nichole Keough, senior account executive at Bob's contracted PR firm, Stanton.

A store employee said he couldn't discuss a customer's personal experience but did encourage Ryan to call him. Keough quickly responded to SOS to say she'd shared Ryan's story with the "Customer Care team."

Less than 24 hours later she had even better news: "We are happy to share that Bob’s eagerly and efficiently connected with Mr. Ryan and can confirm we have resolved his issue!"

Ryan said in a phone interview Thursday that the company emailed him a $699 voucher for a new chair. He agreed that Bob's, including the salesman who sold him the chair, were to be commended, and that it was the warranty company that kept him up at night.

Guardian had not responded to requests for comment.

