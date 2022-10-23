SOS: McFarland man looks forward to sleeping again after quick turnaround for new chair

It wasn't so much that Jim Ryan's near-new recliner was broken and his extended warranty wouldn't cover repairs.
It was the lack of sleep.
Ryan, 77, of McFarland, reported last week that he'd purchased the recliner in January 2021 at the Madison branch of national retailer Bob's Discount Furniture. With the five-year extended warranty and delivery, total cost came to just under $900, he said.
That's pretty steep if you're simply looking for a comfortable way to eat chips and watch football on Sunday, but understandable if it's the only way to get some rest.
Treatment for lung cancer in 2005 and 2007 makes it impossible for Ryan to breathe while lying flat, whether on this back, side or stomach, he said, but sleeping in a recliner solves that problem.
Ryan said that after returning from the hospital for a different ailment in early August, he got tangled up with his Yorkie and "fell into the armrest and fell into the chair."
"I heard it crunch," he said.
An adjuster from the insurance company Bob's contracts with to provide its extended warranty coverage, Guardian Protection Products, came out to look at the chair and declared it uncoverable, Ryan said, because neither its frame nor springs were broke — although how the adjuster could have known that is a mystery to Ryan because "he hardly looked at the thing."
Appealing to Bob's did not result in a different answer so Ryan called SOS and SOS contacted the Madison's Bob's store and Nichole Keough, senior account executive at Bob's contracted PR firm, Stanton.
A store employee said he couldn't discuss a customer's personal experience but did encourage Ryan to call him. Keough quickly responded to SOS to say she'd shared Ryan's story with the "Customer Care team."
Less than 24 hours later she had even better news: "We are happy to share that Bob’s eagerly and efficiently connected with Mr. Ryan and can confirm we have resolved his issue!"
Ryan said in a phone interview Thursday that the company emailed him a $699 voucher for a new chair. He agreed that Bob's, including the salesman who sold him the chair, were to be commended, and that it was the warranty company that kept him up at night.
Guardian had not responded to requests for comment.
Sears a familiar name in the annals of SOS
SOS has been taking complaints about Sears and its parent company, Transformco, for years.
"All of the numbers result in going through long, involved telephone trees that do not let you talk to anyone," Levin said.
"Kenny" came out on May 18, took a look at the latest defeated dehumidifier and declared it defunct.
Both purchased plans in the case of a breakdowns, both experienced breakdowns and both almost had breakdowns trying to get Sears to honor the plans.
Knowing the protection plan would expire before installation, Washicheck renewed it for another year.
"I’m told it’s at the highest point to be resolved." Well, not quite the highest.
"I have done nothing but call them and I'm so sick of it," customer says. "I've given up calling them anymore."
With an assist from SOS and quick action on the part of two retailers, both women are getting what they want.
"USA Today will pay for what you put her through," intones Woodrow lead singer Connor Brennan.
"Didn't they tell you the part was obsolete?"
Berry knows a good friend when he sees one.
Now you see it, now you don't. Emy Imhoff wonders about a disappearing charge on her credit card bill.
Madison homeowner David Smith got new carpet from Sears twice in the same month, and wanted some relief from the $5,000 cost for the inconvenience.