SOS: Mattress refund's winding road. Plus, 'Michelle from Nectar' likes green

Michael Hill thought the mattress was hard. And then he tried to get a refund for it.

Hill, 60, of Portage, purchased the king-size mattress from Nectar in mid-December for his new apartment.

But he found it was too firm, and his shoulders and hips hurt after sleeping on it. The mattress topper Nectar asked him to try it with it didn't help, he said. So he provided photos of his receipt and mattress, and Nectar approved the return on Dec. 16 and had it picked up Dec. 20, according to Hill and email correspondence with the company that he shared with SOS. Five days later a refund of $1053.94 was formally processed, one of the emails says.

Which didn't mean the money was on its way.

Holding it up, Hill said, was Nectar parent company Resident Home and BMO Harris' mutual inability to grasp that since purchasing the mattress with a BMO-issued debit card, he had changed banks, and refunding the mattress money to that inactive BMO account meant refunding it to, well, it wasn't quite clear.

Nectar was telling him it sent the money to BMO Harris, Hill said, and BMO Harris was saying it never got it — would not, in fact, have accepted it given that his account was closed.

"We have been trying for well over two months to talk to someone who will take our new bank information or even send us a check," Hill wrote SOS on Feb. 21. "We have sent and received numerous emails, many that have been sent which have been ignored or not responded to. When we ask what information is needed to get the refund sent to us, there was no response for a while, and when they finally responded, they simply told us they sent the refund to the bank account that we have told them multiple times was closed, and to have a nice day."

Armed with Hill's order number, a 23-digit Resident Home "acquirer reference number" and a general understanding of Hill's dilemma, SOS on Feb. 24 emailed Resident Home, Nectar, a BMO spokesperson and Affirm — an online layaway service that Resident Home for some reason believed was somehow involved in Hill's purchase, but wasn't, actually.

In response it got an automated message from a "Michelle from Nectar" sent by a company called Stella Connect that is a subsidiary of a "software as a service," or SaaS, company called Medallia, of San Francisco. Stella has something to do with improving customer satisfaction and protecting brands, according to its website.

"Michelle from Nectar" wanted to know "how satisfied" SOS was with the "service" Michelle provided — which, as far as SOS could tell, was none — and informed SOS that she was from "Sleepsville, USA," loves the color green, is a "a passionate person," and spends "most of my spare time with my grandparents, singing oldies songs."

An automated response email from Affirm, meanwhile, noted "we're not monitoring this inbox."

BMO Harris responded with a real person, Kathleen Szot, who on Feb. 24 promised to look into the matter. The next day, Hill reported getting a call from the bank: It had the money and if he hadn't had tracked it down, it would have eventually been sent to the state as unclaimed property.

"They were very apologetic," Hill said.

Szot said the bank couldn't share details about a specific account, but that its process for refunds on closed accounts "is to mail a refund check to the customer.

"If we do not have a valid address for the customer, the funds are eventually turned over to state as unclaimed property in accordance with regulations," she said.

Hill said his refund arrived by check on Feb. 26.

