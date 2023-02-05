Less than a year since its purchase, Donna Fotopulos' mattress was sagging at a depth 10 times its age.

Which, incidentally, was the length of her warranty — assuming she could get JCPenney or Sealy to honor it.

Fotopulos, 69, of Westfield, emailed SOS in December to say the mattress she'd purchased on Jan. 20, 2022, had a "definite recess" where she and her fiance lay, but that JCPenney corporate was telling her it couldn't be replaced because it hadn't come with a warranty, and Sealy was saying that once the mattresses are sold to JCPenney, any mattress problem is out of Sealy's hands.

It seemed a classic case of corporate don't look at me-ism, and Fotopulos said JCPenney claimed the most it could do "was pick up my mattress for $125 and I would also have to pay a 15% restocking fee, then they would give me a refund."

But "I just want a new mattress!" she said.

JCPenney and Sealy's intransigence was odd, given a few relatively easy-to-obtain pieces of countervailing information.

For one, Fotopulos said the person who'd actually sold her the mattress at the JCPenney at Madison's West Towne Mall had told her the mattress came with a 10-year warranty. What's more, he was kind enough to send her a photo of a sign at the store that promised that very same protection.

Fotopulos also still had her receipt from the mattress purchase, which includes the sentence, "The care plan provider will mail the protection plan to the address on your order." Fotopulos said she never received any such mailing, but it's promise was at least proof one existed.

Perhaps most convincingly, Fototpulos found a statement on Sealy's website saying, "All of our Sealy Mattresses are covered by a 10-year warranty."

SOS went to JCPenney and Sealy with all of this on Jan. 5 but didn't get any immediate response from either.

Fotopulos, though, said she received a call eight days later from JCPenney's corporate customer service.

"They will be sending me a new mattress with no pick up or delivery charges supposedly within the next two weeks," she said.

In another odd twist, JCPenney first demanded that Fotopulos pay for the mattress again, but said its cost would be zeroed out once it received the defective mattress, she said.

JCPenney then seemed to alter the deal when corporate customer care team member "Laurie" told Fotopulos six days after that that "before they could send the new mattress they have to send a manufacturer rep out to check out the (old) mattress," Fotopulos said.

All of this made SOS a bit suspicious, although some reassurance came in the form of an email from Sealy on Jan. 20.

"Thank you for reaching out," Tempur Sealy International public relations and communications manager Erin Grant wrote. "We followed up with JCP and they have since spoken to the customer and the matter has been resolved."

Ultimately, for reasons unknown, JCPenney skipped the mattress inspection before taking it away Wednesday and delivering a new one to replace it, Fotopulos said.

"Laurie" told her she'll get her refund "as soon as she has confirmation that I received the new one and the old one was picked up," she said.

As of Friday, that refund was still outstanding, so while SOS is hopeful, it won't put this case to bed just yet.