Soccer parents wanted to reward Kristin Ruprecht for all the scheduling, concessions-running, banquet-planning and other work she’d performed as parent rep for a local high school boys soccer program.

A $300 gift card to Madison’s Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa wasn’t promising much relaxation, though, after the business abruptly shut down and its corporate parent ignored her.

Ruprecht, 46, of Madison, emailed SOS on Feb. 24 to say the spa on Odana Road had gone out of business shortly after she’d been gifted the gift card, so she called Hand and Stone’s Wauwatosa franchise for help.

It couldn’t give her the card’s cash value, as each location is independently owned, she said, but it did provide her with a phone number and email address to the company’s corporate office.

“I have contacted the corporate office for 2 months now trying to get my money back,” she said. “I’ve left 3 voice messages on their various lines, and emailed x1 with no reply.”

SOS sent an email on Feb. 24 to the address Ruprecht provided, but also to the “privacy” address buried in Hand and Stone’s online privacy policy, a public relations firm listed on an old press release about company and — perhaps most importantly — the private equity firm that purchased the Hand and Stone brand in June, Harvest Partners.

The wider net paid off. While the email garnered a “delivery has failed” message for the Hand and Stone addresses, it does appear someone deeper within the bowels of the company was alerted to Ruprecht’s plight, because on Feb. 27, SOS received phone messages from Nancy Nitti of Hand and Stone’s Brand Experience division.

Nitti said the company hadn’t known about the Madison spa’s closure but that its gift cards could be used at any of the company’s other locations and do not expire. Later that same day, she emailed SOS to say she had also contacted Ruprecht and a check for the gift card’s value was being mailed to her via FedEx.

Ruprecht confirmed as much the next day. She plans to use the money to get a massage.

TV refund received

Matt Landon, of Platteville, has received his $2,137.42 refund for a 65-inch Samsung TV that went on the fritz less than a year after he’d purchased it.

SOS helped bring his warranty claim to bear after he’d spent weeks trying to do it himself, and Landon said he now has a new LG TV of the same size but with more features.