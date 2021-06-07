 Skip to main content
SOS: Man's new book lacked pages; author sends him a full, signed copy
Richard Berling just wanted to read the rest of the story — or in this case, the rest of an analysis by an Emory University law professor of “how the tax system impoverishes Black Americans — and how we can fix it.”

That’s the subtitle of Dorothy A. Brown’s recent book “The Whiteness of Wealth.” The problem was that Berling’s newly purchased copy was missing pages 155 to 184 and the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, hadn’t responded to his request for a new, complete copy.

Berling, 73, of Madison, said he learned of the book from a public radio program.

“We wanted to read it because inter-generational wealth is predicated upon taking advantage of each little financial decision along the way: income tax breaks, insurance savings, compound interest, real estate appreciation, credit-worthiness and other techniques for saving and equity building,” he said in an email. “The other reason to read the book is to better inform the drama and emotions that surround race relations, police and education reform, the endless protests and a host of other financial and cultural issues by examining the potential role these root financial causes contribute to such social stresses.”

On March 23, he purchased the book online directly from Penguin Random House for $28.49 and then on April 2, after it arrived, notified the publisher of the missing pages, asking: “Can I assume we’re eligible for a replacement copy?”

By April 15, that assumption yet to be confirmed, he sent an email to Brown’s assistant at Emory, to which he also did not receive a reply.

Eleven days later he wrote SOS: “Penguin Random House has not responded to our request for a new copy for over two weeks. I emailed both customer service and admin. I even emailed the author’s assistant. ... I have proof of payment and copies of the emails I’ve sent available. I feel I should get what I paid for.”

Indeed he should, so on April 28, SOS emailed Penguin Random House on his behalf, and on the next day, emailed the assistant and Brown herself, figuring any author is going to want to make it as easy as possible for people to read her books.

Brown’s response was swift.

“Tell Richard I’ll go one better,” she wrote about 30 minutes after being contacted by SOS. “I’ll send him a signed copy of one of my books! I’ll send it out either later this week or first thing on Monday. I am so sorry that happened.”

Berling said the complete, signed book arrived in mid-May.

Even though his problem had been resolved and he never received a response to his emails to the publisher, he said he later called the publisher and talked to a customer service representative who offered him a refund. Instead, he opted for a second (complete), and free, copy of the book, he said, and it is “now circulating among our socially concerned peers.”

Penguin Random House did not respond to SOS’ requests for comment.

Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $152,380.13 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods:

