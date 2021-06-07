SOS: Man's new book lacked pages; author sends him a full, signed copy

By April 15, that assumption yet to be confirmed, he sent an email to Brown’s assistant at Emory, to which he also did not receive a reply.

Eleven days later he wrote SOS: “Penguin Random House has not responded to our request for a new copy for over two weeks. I emailed both customer service and admin. I even emailed the author’s assistant. ... I have proof of payment and copies of the emails I’ve sent available. I feel I should get what I paid for.”

Indeed he should, so on April 28, SOS emailed Penguin Random House on his behalf, and on the next day, emailed the assistant and Brown herself, figuring any author is going to want to make it as easy as possible for people to read her books.

Brown’s response was swift.

“Tell Richard I’ll go one better,” she wrote about 30 minutes after being contacted by SOS. “I’ll send him a signed copy of one of my books! I’ll send it out either later this week or first thing on Monday. I am so sorry that happened.”

Berling said the complete, signed book arrived in mid-May.