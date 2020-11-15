SOS: Mail delivery, cable bundle, airline credits, oh boy!

With the pleas for help piling up, SOS modestly shortens the to-do list with a melange of problems solved:
Danny Levandoski first emailed the Wisconsin State Journal on Oct. 8 to alert the newspaper to the annoying lack of home mail delivery at his West Side Madison apartment building.
About two weeks before, he and his wife had gone down to the post office to investigate and found several packages and other mail, including their absentee ballots, waiting for them. They hadn't been delivered because, the post office said, it no longer had access to their building, said Levandoski, 25.
The post office encouraged the couple to contact their landlord, Steve Brown Apartments, which his wife did, and was told they "would handle it," he said.
They didn't.
"In the meantime, we've gone a month without receiving mail. All during a time when people are mainly voting absentee," Levandoski said. "If I hadn't gone to the post office and did my own investigating, we wouldn't have received our ballots."
After several calls and messages to Steve Brown and the U.S. Postal Service on Oct. 19 and 20, SOS heard from Levandoski later on the 20th that the problem had been fixed.
According to him, USPS lost the key needed to get into his building, and the local post office had been less than cooperative when Steve Brown tried to provide a new one.
USPS and Steve Brown did not take advantage of a request to explain their sides of the story, but Steve Brown marketing director Jenny Oppriecht did say "solving problems and coordinating with outside vendors is what we do, and at times it can be challenging. This situation is not unique in that regard."
DeAnn Moore had problems getting a bundle of a different sort delivered.
The 83-year-old Monona resident was already an AT&T customer when she signed up for the company's cable TV-phone-internet "bundle" on June 23. But after techs missed installation appointments, she told AT&T to stand down on July 9 and went with another provider.
That was only the very beginning of her hassle, however, as AT&T started billing her for the bundle and Moore spent hours on the phone trying to get the company to stop.
By the time Moore contacted SOS in mid-September, AT&T was asking her to pay up to $254 and her credit score had suffered.
SOS emailed its contacts at AT&T on Oct. 6, and on Oct. 9, AT&T spokeswoman Hannah Niemeier said "this one has been resolved." SOS received a phone message to the same effect around the same time from Moore, and she later said AT&T told her it would wipe out her outstanding bill. As for why it had been billing her in the first place, she said the company told her it thought she was still getting AT&T internet service.
Niemeier declined to comment on what had gone wrong.
News Oct. 19 that SOS had gotten Frontier Airlines to extend, slightly, the deadline for using a flight credit caused people from around the country to flood SOS' in-box with gripes about the company's refusal to extend their own flight-credit deadlines. Frontier, and the airline industry in general, has been grappling with what to do about compensating customers for trips they or the airlines canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOS dutifully responded to the readers, copying Frontier manager of corporate communications Zach Kramer. Here's a sampling of the Wisconsin customers compensated as a result:
- Scarlet Pena, 33, of Little Chute, got a credit worth $230 and booked new flights out west after canceling flights when the pandemic descended. She said the company had not made it clear to her that she had to re-book her canceled flights within 90 days from the dates she canceled them, not from the date of the flights.
- Juan Cruz, 50, of Milwaukee, said he got a credit worth $748 and booked a February flight to Los Angeles after the airline canceled his April 18 flight to Orlando, Florida, and later denied his request to extend the deadline for using the credit.
- Linda Layber, 45, of Oconomowoc, got a flight credit for $499.20 and made reservations for four for Florida next year. Layber said she had tried to make reservations within the 90-day window for using the credit she was awarded for a canceled March flight to Florida, but was thwarted by Frontier's overloaded and malfunctioning phone system.
Kramer declined an opportunity to dispute the travelers' stories.
Fridge finale
Gene A. Hill, of Lodi, reported Oct. 23 that Whirlpool had his faulty refrigerator hauled away, and that same day a check for $807.78 arrived as well.
Hill contends the freezer on the Whirlpool refrigerator he purchased in May never worked right, and SOS helped him reach the proper people at Whirlpool to secure a refund.
