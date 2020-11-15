SOS: Mail delivery, cable bundle, airline credits, oh boy!

USPS and Steve Brown did not take advantage of a request to explain their sides of the story, but Steve Brown marketing director Jenny Oppriecht did say "solving problems and coordinating with outside vendors is what we do, and at times it can be challenging. This situation is not unique in that regard."

DeAnn Moore had problems getting a bundle of a different sort delivered.

The 83-year-old Monona resident was already an AT&T customer when she signed up for the company's cable TV-phone-internet "bundle" on June 23. But after techs missed installation appointments, she told AT&T to stand down on July 9 and went with another provider.

That was only the very beginning of her hassle, however, as AT&T started billing her for the bundle and Moore spent hours on the phone trying to get the company to stop.

By the time Moore contacted SOS in mid-September, AT&T was asking her to pay up to $254 and her credit score had suffered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}