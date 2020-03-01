SOS: Madison woman promised scooter fix

Arletta Leverette hopes to be on the road again soon now that she's been promised a new charging cord to power up her scooter.
Leverette, 80, of Madison, has a number of medical issues that make it difficult to get around, and has been using an electric scooter for about 15 years.
Around August, her current scooter started showing some wear, so on the advice of her social worker, she had it taken to GT Mobility in Sun Prairie for a tune-up. When she got it back, she couldn't get it started, so she called the company and it sent out a technician named Adam, she said, who got the scooter going but swapped a power cord he brought with him for her own.
Leverette said that when she realized this, she called Adam, who refused to return her cord. Then she called Adam's boss, she said, and he pointed to her poor eyesight and questioned whether she knew the cord she had wasn't, in fact, hers. She knew, she told SOS, because the cord Adam left was worn and would get hot to the touch and produce in an electric burning smell when she would plug it in.
Nevertheless, in light of GT Mobility's intransigence, she used the cord for several months until she picked it up one day and its adapter was too hot to hold. As of last week, she feared that if she took her undercharged scooter out of the house, it would run out of juice and she'd be stranded.
You have free articles remaining.
"This is my only form of transportation," Leverette said. "I cannot get out without my scooter."
SOS called the number it found for GT Mobility on the company's Facebook page on Feb. 20, and discovered it had been purchased last year by MobilityWorks, an Ohio-based seller of wheelchair-accessible vans and other equipment for people with disabilities. Tim Spellman, general manager of the Sun Prairie location, said he'd call Leverette -- and he did, Leverette reported, that very day.
Spellman told SOS that Leverette's problems occurred before MobilityWorks purchased GT Mobility, but that he was happy to provide her with a new charging cord, which he said could cost some $250. He said he had provided Leverette with the website and the number of a company that sells the cords and was waiting for Leverette to provide him with the make and model of her scooter and the brand of cord she wants to buy.
Later in the day, Leverette called to say she'd provided the information to Spellman and MobilityWorks.
"The order was placed, it will be shipped to him and he will let me know when it gets here," she said.