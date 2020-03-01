SOS: Madison woman promised scooter fix

Arletta Leverette hopes to be on the road again soon now that she's been promised a new charging cord to power up her scooter.

Leverette, 80, of Madison, has a number of medical issues that make it difficult to get around, and has been using an electric scooter for about 15 years.

Around August, her current scooter started showing some wear, so on the advice of her social worker, she had it taken to GT Mobility in Sun Prairie for a tune-up. When she got it back, she couldn't get it started, so she called the company and it sent out a technician named Adam, she said, who got the scooter going but swapped a power cord he brought with him for her own.

Leverette said that when she realized this, she called Adam, who refused to return her cord. Then she called Adam's boss, she said, and he pointed to her poor eyesight and questioned whether she knew the cord she had wasn't, in fact, hers. She knew, she told SOS, because the cord Adam left was worn and would get hot to the touch and produce in an electric burning smell when she would plug it in.