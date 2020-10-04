SOS: Madison man promised replacement dehumidifier for Siren cabin

Last week it was a treadmill. This week it's a dehumidifier. Both courtesy of legacy retailer Sears, or at least what used to be known as such.

The similarities between Robert Washicheck's and Norman Jensen's cases are striking.

Both purchased what the economists call "durable goods" from Sears several years ago, both purchased service plans in the case of a breakdown, both subsequently experienced breakdowns and both almost had breakdowns trying to get Sears to honor the services plans. (Well, maybe not emotional breakdowns, exactly, but their frustration was evident.)

Jensen, 80, of Madison, emailed on Aug. 23 to say he was about two years into his three-year home-service agreement and had an appointment to get the dehumidifier repaired on July 27. It had stopped working earlier that month.

"Service person did not show up," he said. "I have called multiple times to reschedule and the last two times told that no service appointments are available and that I should apply for a replacement. Multiple phone calls end up being transferred multiple times and finally failed to connect after more than an hour."