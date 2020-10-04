SOS: Madison man promised replacement dehumidifier for Siren cabin

Last week it was a treadmill. This week it's a dehumidifier. Both courtesy of legacy retailer Sears, or at least what used to be known as such.
The similarities between Robert Washicheck's and Norman Jensen's cases are striking.
Both purchased what the economists call "durable goods" from Sears several years ago, both purchased service plans in the case of a breakdown, both subsequently experienced breakdowns and both almost had breakdowns trying to get Sears to honor the services plans. (Well, maybe not emotional breakdowns, exactly, but their frustration was evident.)
Jensen, 80, of Madison, emailed on Aug. 23 to say he was about two years into his three-year home-service agreement and had an appointment to get the dehumidifier repaired on July 27. It had stopped working earlier that month.
"Service person did not show up," he said. "I have called multiple times to reschedule and the last two times told that no service appointments are available and that I should apply for a replacement. Multiple phone calls end up being transferred multiple times and finally failed to connect after more than an hour."
The dehumidifier had been purchased from the Sears store in Spooner in late June 2018 for $259.99, for use at he and his wife's cabin in Siren. The service agreement was another $84.99 and expires on June 28.
In a detailed Sept. 15 email, Jensen said his Sears account should reflect his many attempts to work with the company, including an online chat with a "Raymond Ortiz" Aug. 5, a no-show service appointment on Sept. 27, several requests to reschedule, long waits on the phone before getting transferred and ultimately disconnected, and being told no service appointments were available in the Siren area.
"In summary, there seems to be no dispute about the validity of our in-home service contract being still valid, and no dispute about qualifying for a replacement dehumidifier," he said. "What remains is a successful encounter with someone authorized to issue a replacement."
With that, SOS can sometimes be of assistance.
Reacquainted from Washicheck's ordeal with the people in charge of such things at Sears, SOS emailed Larry Costello and Dana Shoulders on Sept. 28. Both are with the relatively new Sears parent company Transformco, which took over after Sears filed for bankruptcy in 2018.
Costello emailed back 31 minutes later: "Dana has authorized a replacement and is reaching out to Mr. Jensen."
Jensen emailed a little more than an hour after that to say he would be going to the Spooner Sears this week to exchange the broken dehumidifier for a new one.
"I will let you know the final resolution," he said.
