SOS: Madison man gets refunds for unused hotel rooms

David Peterson is expecting the last of his refunds for three hotel rooms — nearly 12 months after he made the reservations, four months after he canceled them, and one month after contacting SOS.

Peterson, 70, of Madison, made reservations Aug. 19, 2019, for his son and daughter and their spouses at Comfort Inn and Suites hotels in Virginia Beach and Hillsville, Virginia — for a total of nine nights between them.

Peterson said his son and son-in-law are "big NASCAR fans," and the couples were planning to attend an event at the Martinsville Speedway about 60 miles away from Hillsville. His son and daughter-in-law were going to spend a few days in Virginia Beach before the race and Peterson thought it would be a "nice gesture" on his part to cover their hotel stays.

Like so many other things since mid-March, however, the race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Peterson said he canceled the hotel reservations in mid-April only to find out four or five days later that while the charge for the Virginia Beach reservation had been credited back to his Barclays-issued Visa card, the charges for the Hillsville stays had not. This despite the decision by Choice Hotels — Comfort Inn's parent company — to provide refunds on stays canceled because of the pandemic.