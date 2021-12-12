SOS: Madison couple reimbursed for overseas trip's last leg home

Marty and Benita Thomas were tired and jet-lagged when they arrived at O'Hare International Airport on the afternoon of Sept. 3, only to find out after clearing customs that the final leg of their trip home had been canceled.
Other flights from Chicago to Madison were similarly unavailable at that last-minute moment, so instead of a less-than-hourlong trip by air to Dane County Regional Airport, the retired Sun Prairie couple spent $74 for a three-hour bus trip to the Dutch Mill park and ride on Madison's Southeast Side.
In a way, the couple's trip — a 10-day river cruise through eastern Europe — still wasn't over, because it took them the next three months to get that $74 back from the cruise company they'd already paid to cover all their travel costs.
Marty contacted SOS on Nov. 17 with a receipt from the trip with Van Galder Bus Co. and his correspondence with Viking Cruises, which showed that as late as Oct. 27, Viking was willing to play ball.
"I have followed up with our accounting department and have requested to expedite the refund," Mia Garcia, Viking supervisor of air customer service, emailed Marty on that date. "You should receive it within the next seven days."
But then, nothing. SOS similarly received no response to a Dec. 1 email to Garcia, another Viking employee and United Airlines inquiring about the status of the Thomas' promised refund.
The email did, however, appear to shake something loose within the bowels of Viking's corporate structure, as Marty informed SOS on Tuesday that they'd received a check in the mail that day from Viking for $74. The date on the check? Dec. 2.
"I think that your email was the nudge they needed," Marty said.
Marty never attempted to recover the cost of the canceled United flight; it was never broken out in the costs of the all-included trip with Viking, he said.
As promised, Wisconsin Dells' Palace Theater provided Trish McNeill with a $313.31 refund for the five tickets she purchased to a subsequently canceled holiday show. SOS had intervened on her behalf; McNeill said the credit showed up on her statement Dec. 4.
