SOS: Madison acts to have sidewalks, bus stop cleared at old Sentry Foods site

And the uneven ice was soon covered by the approximately 2.5 inches of snow that fell last week.

Hank said Reliable Property Services is "new this year but in general" has done "a very good job." He said that after being contacted by SOS, his department contacted the company and authorized it to use a skid-steer loader to clear the sidewalks at the Sentry property. He said the company did not have a loader on the 17th and in any case, hadn't known it could ask to use it.

"They do know that now," Hank said, and were planning that day to "do what they can to get it down to pavement and apply sand and salt."

When SOS swung by the property Friday afternoon, the sidewalks and bus stop were clear.

CG Groceries' registered agent is attorney Paul Lucey, of Milwaukee, according to state business records. He did not return a phone message seeking comment. The company now faces hundreds of dollars in charges for snow removal ordered by the city.

Come May, the Sentry property is slated to be sold so that Madison-based affordable housing developer Movin' Out and its partner The Commonwealth Companies can tear down the empty grocery and build 70 apartment and townhouse units and commercial space.

Movin' Out executive director Kathryne Auerback said construction is expected to start shortly after closing and take about a year to complete.

