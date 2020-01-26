SOS: Madison acts to have sidewalks, bus stop cleared at old Sentry Foods site

The bus stop and sidewalks outside the old Sentry Foods in Madison were hard enough to navigate Friday morning with a decent pair of boots. For the elderly or those with disabilities, it looked near impassible.
"There are neighborhood folks who daily cross this intersection who are elderly using canes and folks in wheelchairs," Chris Wolf alerted SOS on Thursday evening. "I have called Building Inspection every day last week and this last Monday. They told me their contractor would shovel the sidewalks and clear the bus stop yesterday, and a fine would be issued."
According to the National Weather Service, some 13 inches of snow had fallen this month in Madison as of Friday morning -- a fact that appeared to have been mostly ignored by the owner of the old grocery at the northeast corner of Cottage Grove Road and Acewood Boulevard.
SOS emailed Wolf's concerns to Madison Building Inspection director George Hank on Friday morning, and within about 90 minutes, he emailed back to say the property had been inspected on Jan. 15 and its owner, CG Groceries LLC, issued a $124 ticket. Two days later, the site got a visit from the company contracted by the city to clear snow from areas that property owners neglect.
Reliable Property Services "scraped the snow and applied a sand/salt mixture to the remaining ice," Hank said. "That is basically what the ordinance requires. That however left a buildup on uneven ice."
And the uneven ice was soon covered by the approximately 2.5 inches of snow that fell last week.
Hank said Reliable Property Services is "new this year but in general" has done "a very good job." He said that after being contacted by SOS, his department contacted the company and authorized it to use a skid-steer loader to clear the sidewalks at the Sentry property. He said the company did not have a loader on the 17th and in any case, hadn't known it could ask to use it.
"They do know that now," Hank said, and were planning that day to "do what they can to get it down to pavement and apply sand and salt."
When SOS swung by the property Friday afternoon, the sidewalks and bus stop were clear.
CG Groceries' registered agent is attorney Paul Lucey, of Milwaukee, according to state business records. He did not return a phone message seeking comment. The company now faces hundreds of dollars in charges for snow removal ordered by the city.
Come May, the Sentry property is slated to be sold so that Madison-based affordable housing developer Movin' Out and its partner The Commonwealth Companies can tear down the empty grocery and build 70 apartment and townhouse units and commercial space.
Movin' Out executive director Kathryne Auerback said construction is expected to start shortly after closing and take about a year to complete.