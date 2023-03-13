By the time Hank Peterson called SOS, it had been five months since he’d purchased the defective refrigerator, he’d made a round of calls to both manufacturer and retailer, and he’d been promised, but never received, a call from someone who was supposed to fix the appliance.

He was still fated for a failed repair and delivery of a replacement fridge that also turned out to be defective, but at least now he’s been promised a different make and model of his choosing, with the retailer making up any difference in price.

Peterson, 57, of Waupaca, said he purchased the Whirlpool fridge at the Lowe’s store in Plover in September, but that its ice and water dispensers never worked (yes, they were connected to a water source).

Lowe’s he appealed to a couple times by phone, he said, and Whirlpool he got on the line five or six times. The manufacturer initially said he had to have a three-way call with its third-party repair firm before a service call could be arranged, but as Peterson works and didn’t have time for that, Whirlpool told him to wait for the firm to call him. He said it never did.

SOS emailed Whirlpool and Lowe’s on Jan. 30, and representatives from both companies responded the same day with promises to look into the matter.

A service appointment was set up for Feb. 20, Whirlpool spokesperson Chadwick Parks said later, but Peterson reported on Feb. 22 that the tech wasn’t able to fix the ice and water dispensers and so brought him the replacement fridge, which was dented and damaged near the compressor.

“So I had them take it back. Eventually it will get fixed, I guess,” he texted SOS. “I have no idea what is gonna happen from here on out. I’m waiting for them to contact me.”

SOS emailed Parks and Gardner with this latest twist on Feb. 23, but heard nothing so emailed and/or called again on Wednesday. Later that same day, Parks emailed back to say “just talked to the team and the consumer advised our team that Lowe’s would be replacing the unit.”

Indeed it will, Gardner confirmed Thursday.

“And if there’s any difference in price they said they’re going to just wipe it away,” Peterson texted SOS on Thursday. “So Lowe’s has treated me with a lot of respect and has been in contact with me all the time.”

Gardner passed along a statement from the retailer saying it was “pleased that the issue is being resolved to his satisfaction.”

Whirlpool got less favorable reviews.

“They did reach out to me yesterday for the first time in probably a month,” Peterson said Thursday.

He’s going with a Frigidaire this time.

