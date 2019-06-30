April 8's SOS gave Bill and Lorna Pederson some hope that, just like the woman in that day's column, Lorna's brother could also get a little recompense for an oxygen concentrator that didn't work.
He did, although it wasn't quick, it wasn't in cash and it isn't going to win the dealer any customer service awards.
The Pedersons, of Mauston, provided credit card statements showing Gary Halvorson, 64, of Starbuck, Minnesota, purchased two of the machines in early 2018 from Boca Raton, Florida-based US Oxygen Sales. The first was too bulky for his use so he sent it back, with the money he paid for it applying to the second, more expensive, but more compact, model.
Oxygen concentrators work by stripping out most of the nitrogen that makes up about 80% of air, boosting what goes into their users' lungs to about 90% to 95% oxygen. For people like Halvorson, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, they can be a helpful alternative to carting around oxygen tanks -- assuming they work, which, the Pedersons said, Halvorson's didn't.
"It never worked. It would alarm after a very short time," Bill wrote to SOS on April 8. "After struggling with them for months on a fix they finally agreed for me to send the unit back so they could evaluate it."
That was before Christmas, when it was still under warranty, he said, and since then the couple had been trying, without success, to get an answer from US Oxygen manager Craig Otto on what happened to the unit.
In a Jan. 5 email to the Pedersons, Otto said the machine had been sent to manufacturer Philips Respironics for evaluation. Pederson inquired about it again in February and March, by which time Otto's tune had changed.
"I have no idea about the whereabout’s of this unit," he wrote on March 14. "Sending to ops to try and track … this is not my dept...."
By this time, Bill wanted a full refund, adding that "because of his health (his brother-in-law) is not able to deal with these people."
SOS contacted Otto and looped in a media relations person with Philips. Otto was willing to discuss the matter, but alleged the Pedersons had committed a number of missteps in trying to get the machine fixed or replaced. Which of his company's three Boca Raton addresses did the couple send it to? he asked. What "RA" -- for return authorization -- did they use? Did the couple have a "proof of delivery"? What about the unit's serial number?
When Pederson pointed out that Otto had, in fact, confirmed receipt of the machine in January and said it had been sent to Philips, Otto explained that "would be my normal reply to anyone, that is what is normal protocol."
"I just take his word for it, but this is well outside our normal 'checks and balance' protocol," he said, "as I just assumed he got an RA."
Otto quickly ruled out a refund, noting that the machine is a year old, but on April 18 promised to find it and return it to Halvorson after ensuring it was working properly.
On May 1, he wrote the Pedersons to say the unit was shipping out the next day.
On May 28, he wrote to say that the unit meant for Halvorson had been mistakenly sent to someone else, but he had another coming in a few days that he could send him.
On Tuesday, Halvorson's machine arrived; Lorna said it is an upgrade, that "that is a really nice thing."
Bill said that if they had to do it over again, he would have gone with a local company.