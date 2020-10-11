SOS: Lodi man expecting refund for allegedly faulty fridge

Consensus is lacking on whether the Hills' refrigerator couldn't keep a freeze and, if so, when exactly their roasts, ice cream bars, chicken strips and other perishables started to thaw, as well as what the unit's retailer did or didn't do about it.

But after a few weeks of some icy relations on all sides, the Whirlpool Corp. acted swiftly in response to SOS' inquiries and is promising a refund.

Gene A. Hill, 74, of Lodi, said he purchased the 18-cubic-foot fridge from Vern's Appliance in Lodi in May, and started having problems with the freezer almost immediately.

He and Vern's co-owner Mary Cable disagree about how many times Mary's husband, Nick, came out to look at the unit, and what, exactly, Gene and Nick did. Mary contends Gene flubbed the fridge's settings; Gene said Nick's repairs largely consisted of unplugging the fridge and plugging it back in.

"Nick is the one that turned them up," Gene said of the settings. "We didn't touch it."

Says Mary: "It's not like we're sitting here doing nothing. We're trying to help this guy out."

Gene said that in the meantime, he spent five hours over two days on the phone with Whirlpool trying to get some satisfaction.