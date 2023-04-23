Pistol collector David Haas paid to become a member of the Winnequah Gun Club last summer after several years on the club's waiting list.

But the 70-year-old from Sauk City said he soon realized his interest in joining had waned, and he was also having second thoughts about doing the gun range maintenance work, rifle sight-ins and other volunteer activities club members do to get a break on their dues.

While he wasn't aware of any policy that would prohibit him from backing out, club leaders weren't quite ready to let him.

Haas on April 4 provided SOS with email exchanges between him and club leaders going back to Sept. 25, when he told the club's then-membership director, Rachel Olson, that due to "unexpected circumstances," he was not able to join and asked for his initial, $195 membership fee back.

He asked again on Oct. 4, but there was no response until Nov. 4, when the now-former membership director let him know that she'd forwarded his request to another club official, Aaron Kippley, and that he was to ask the club treasurer to cut a check.

When that didn't happen, Haas emailed the former membership director again on Dec. 8, when she looped in Kippley and asked if he could follow up.

It doesn't appear he did, so on Jan. 19, Haas asked again: "Is there anything I can do to expedite the process? I'm sorry if I sound like a pest, but I'm just trying to get closure on the matter. Thank you for your consideration of my request."

To which Olson said she'd already forwarded his request on to Kippley and two others, but there wasn't anything more she could do.

About a month later, on Feb. 14, Haas let club secretary Scott Liebetrau know that he'd been assured by Olson that the refund was coming, but "to date I have not received payment, even though Rachel has made the request to WGC several times."

Liebetrau responded that same day to say he'd "forwarded your email to the current membership director" and "he should let you know what's going on."

That doesn't appear to have happened, either, as Haas pointed out in another email to Liebetrau on March 16.

Haas first made SOS aware of his plight on April 4, and SOS sent an email to five addresses associated with club officials that day.

Olson responded two days later that she hadn't been membership director since October and couldn't issue a refund herself because she wasn't the treasurer, but "I attended the board meeting last night and the board stated that a check will be sent to reimburse Mr. Haas."

Haas said that check arrived by mail April 8.

Current club treasurer Tony Liebig said the club has had three membership directors in the last two years, and "the details of the Haas situation are a bit fuzzy."

But his understanding is that candidate members "are entitled to a partial refund for the first six months.

"The club refunded the whole amount and ate the cost of the background check for Mr. Haas as well as any other costs associated with on-boarding a new member," he said.