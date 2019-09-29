Gloria Accardo realizes the iconic American department store chain from which she purchased her washer and dryer about 10 years ago has seen better days.
So she is not unsympathetic.
At the same time, all she wanted was a new lint screen and, barring that, to not have to pay for a lint screen that didn't arrive and an unnecessary, un-ordered part for her washer that did — twice.
Accardo, 93, of Madison, said the lint screen on her Kenmore dryer had become flimsy and hard to remove. The 126-year-old Sears arguably has bigger problems. It's been closing stores and losing money for more than eight years, and in October, it filed for bankruptcy.
Accardo said that on May 31, she called Sears and ordered a replacement lint screen. Total cost: $59.23.
She said Sears told her it would arrive in seven to 10 days; it didn't, but a seal for her washer arrived in 21.
Accardo said she called Sears to report the problem and sent the part back that same day. She said she was again told the lint screen would arrive in seven to 10 days.
This time the shipping-time estimate was accurate, but the part was the same one she'd sent back. So she said she sent the part back again and called Sears to say, forget it, she'd learn to deal with less-than-perfect lint removal, and please refund the $59.23 to her credit card.
Regular SOS readers can guess the rest. By the time Accardo called SOS in early September, she had yet to receive her refund and she had spent "hours" wasted on the telephone with Sears.
"I have done nothing but call them and I'm so sick of it," she said. "I've given up calling them anymore."
Luckily for her, SOS never gets sick of calling, and rarely gives up.
SOS emailed a description of Accardo's situation to Sears public relations director Larry Costello on Sept. 4, adding that although Accardo wasn't specifically requesting it, it would be nice if Sears covered the $3.78 it cost her to ship the washer part back the first time.
Accardo said she got a call from a "Debbie" from Sears within 24 hours of speaking to SOS. The company apologized for the hassle and about three or four days later, the lint screen arrived in the mail.
Sears also promised to refund her money, including the shipping fee, with Sears PR specialist Paige Hidlay emailing SOS on Sept. 10 to say the "satisfaction of our members" is the company's "top priority.
"We’ve provided Ms. Accardo with the full refund and hope she will continue to remain a loyal Sears customer and Shop Your Way member," she said.
As of Thursday, that "full refund" wasn't quite.
Accardo said she'd received one check from Sears for $25, but Hidlay said two more are on the way.
SOS will follow up to ensure Accardo gets her remaining $38.01.