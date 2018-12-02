Much like the three Samsung TVs Bruce Bradley owned over the course of two years, Samsung officials gave him the silent treatment, he said, when they found out how much it would cost to take their product off permanent mute.
They heard SOS, though, and it didn't even have to raise its voice.
Bradley, 62, of Madison, said he bought a 50-inch Samsung flat screen TV for $419.89, including tax, on Nov. 27, 2016, from the Sam's Club on Madison's Far West Side.
Two and a half weeks later the sound on the unit went out, so Bradley returned to the Sam's Club and exercised his one-year warranty to get a new one.
The sound on that one went out on Feb. 13, 2017, so he returned again to Sam's Club, again exercised his one-year warranty, and again was given a new TV.
This one went silent, too, but not until October of this year. Unfortunately for Bradley, that was past the expiration date of his most recent one-year warranty, and in any case, Sam's Club had since closed, so he couldn't return to the store hoping the fourth time would be the charm.
Bradley called Samsung and Samsung, he said, told him to take the TV to a Madison appliance-repair outfit, which said it would cost about $375 to fix.
He said that when he called the company again with the estimated repair costs, Samsung made clear that the TV was no longer under warranty and owed him nothing. This Bradley already knew, but argued that given that the same model TV had failed three times in two years, he thought the company should make an exception and make him whole (again). He said a company official promised to get back to him on whether that was possible, but then never did.
"I'd never buy another Samsung, the way I've been treated," he said.
SOS laid the situation out for Samsung spokesman Zach Dugan on Nov. 15, but didn't hear anything back until it reached out again on Nov. 21.
Dugan then promptly responded that "the matter has been resolved with Mr. Bradley."
Bradley confirmed that the company called him the same day he spoke with SOS, and "told me to get the TV fixed and they would cover the bill in full."
That Bradley did, and about three days later got the TV back, with Samsung paying the approximately $312 bill.
In a statement, Samsung said it regretted Bradley's experience with its product but that it "was rare among the millions of Samsung TVs sold in the U.S., which have received high rates of customer satisfaction."