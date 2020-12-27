SOS: Life's not so good with refrigerator that won't stay cold

"Life's good" has been the same-initialed marketing slogan for South Korean consumer products giant LG Electronics for years.
But for Dawn Langmade, 56, and her family, the company might as well be UC, for "unsatisfied customer," or LW, for "long wait," or even CFLP, for "chronically faulty linear compressor."
Langmade said her daughter returned to their Johnson Creek home one day in July from a trip out of state to find all the food in their eight-year-old LG refrigerator either melted or spoiled. She said a repair tech later determined the problem was with the unit's linear compressor — which sends warm air to be cooled by the fridge's coils and which she understood should be replaced under a section of her warranty that covered the part for 10 years.
What followed wasn't so simple. Langmade said she and her husband spent three months making phone calls to LG and the extended warranty company to try to get them to approve replacement of a part whose history of failing has resulted in class-action litigation against the company.
"Ultimately, we paid $2,243 (not including tax) for a beautiful piece of junk, one that LG is fully aware has long-standing issues," Langmade wrote on Oct. 26. "You will have no difficulties Googling this issue with LG refrigerators. They are fully aware of the defect and essentially make consumers grow tired and impatient with getting them to honor their warranty so they simply give up."
SOS called and emailed multiple LG media relations folks beginning Dec. 7, but as of Thursday still hadn't heard back.
Langmade did, though. She received two emails from the company on Dec. 8, the first saying she had a service visit scheduled, the second notifying her of a "service cancellation." She doesn't know what either meant.
Then on Dec. 14, she received a call from "Johnny," who gave her the same "rigamarole," she said. In particular, she said Johnny wanted her to do all the work she and her husband had already done to confirm what caused the problem and to get it fixed — with no success.
Langmade had had enough, and told Johnny as much. So instead he offered her a 20% break on a new LG fridge, she said, and when she said she'd never buy an LG appliance again, a $400 partial refund and then, his final offer, $500.
Johnny did not respond to a request for comment; SOS will follow up with Langmade to see if she gets her money.
Langmade wants people to know that consumers need to push back against large companies that don't abide by their warranty terms.
"We made headway, but this is a problem everyone is having," she said.
Chris Rickert's favorite stories of his least favorite year (2020)
From the pandemic to crimes real and not-so-real, there was no shortage of news in 2020 — most of it bad. Here's hoping for a 2021 that requires just a little bit less resilience.
Some charitable groups use third-party fundraisers that pocket the vast majority of the money they raise on behalf of the groups’ firefighter …
A lot of the people who had to keep working their "essential" jobs during the pandemic are pretty amazing.
People in Madison sometimes forget there are important cultural disputes happening in the suburbs.
It was reported as a horrific attack. It garnered national attention. Police couldn't find any evidence it occurred. The State Journal was amo…
Leaders in a one-party town don't always agree.