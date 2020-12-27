SOS: Life's not so good with refrigerator that won't stay cold

"Life's good" has been the same-initialed marketing slogan for South Korean consumer products giant LG Electronics for years.

But for Dawn Langmade, 56, and her family, the company might as well be UC, for "unsatisfied customer," or LW, for "long wait," or even CFLP, for "chronically faulty linear compressor."

Langmade said her daughter returned to their Johnson Creek home one day in July from a trip out of state to find all the food in their eight-year-old LG refrigerator either melted or spoiled. She said a repair tech later determined the problem was with the unit's linear compressor — which sends warm air to be cooled by the fridge's coils and which she understood should be replaced under a section of her warranty that covered the part for 10 years.

What followed wasn't so simple. Langmade said she and her husband spent three months making phone calls to LG and the extended warranty company to try to get them to approve replacement of a part whose history of failing has resulted in class-action litigation against the company.