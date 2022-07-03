SOS: LG's response to 10 months without a working fridge? A check and a 'shhh!'

Ten months after Joyce Waldeck's LG Electronics refrigerator went on the fritz, she's being compensated with a partial refund and money for spoiled food.

Waldeck, of Verona, said the then-4-year-old LG went out on Labor Day weekend, and after calling the company was referred its authorized repair provider, which came out on Sept. 27 and for $458.92 appeared to have repaired it with a new compressor.

It stopped working a couple days later, she said, so the tech returned on Oct. 6 and "after several hours of troubleshooting, declared the machine unfixable and said that it should be replaced."

In the following weeks, she and the service company submitted receipts and other necessary paperwork to trigger the warranty, but got "nowhere," she said in a Feb. 9 email to SOS. "We called multiple times and were hung up on no less than eight times. They (LG) eventually told us that they believed the machine could be repaired and wanted to send the same technician out again," she said.

On Jan. 24, the tech again concluded that there was no fixing the fridge, Waldeck said, but all that led to was more of the same from LG.

"We have multiple receipts for work done, repair numbers and claims, and no answers," she said. "LG doesn’t return our calls and if we get through to them, the calls are very often dropped and we have to start over. Emails and service requests to LG directly have gone unanswered. Our warranty is up in a few months and we fear that they are dragging this out so that they won’t have to honor the warranty."

Waldeck's isn't SOS' first rodeo with the South Korea-based LG. It counts four complaints about the company's products over the last three years.

In the present case, SOS first contacted LG's senior manager of public relations in the home entertainment division, Christopher De Maria, and assorted other LG officials on Feb. 10, but a second email was required on Feb. 17 to trigger a response.

Waldeck reported getting a call from LG that day, and shared an email she received from the company's Alabama-based "President Liaison/Voice of Customer" Abi Sizemore. The company was asking for the fridge's proof of purchase and sticker showing its model and serial number.

SOS next contacted LG on Feb. 25 because Waldeck said the company had promised but failed to follow up with her by Feb. 22 and again wasn't returning her calls. On March 23, Waldeck said LG told her the repair company should have never said she was eligible for a replacement fridge and instead was offering a pro-rated refund of about $1,300.

Waldeck was understandably miffed that LG would only allow its authorized service provider to work on her refrigerator, but then wouldn't stand behind that provider when it said she was entitled to a replacement.

"But we are now over six months without a refrigerator and even though this situation has challenged and expanded our food storage creativity, and frequent purchases of 20-pound bags of ice every week has unexpectedly enhanced our workouts, it's just time to have a new appliance," she said.

She decided to take what she could get.

As of May 5, Waldeck had received a $290 check as partial refund for the initial, ineffective compressor replacement.

The company then sent her a "release agreement" that offered further compensation of $1,275.75 in return for a promise not to sue LG or speak with the media, such as SOS, about her case.

Waldeck on May 19 asked SOS what she should do about this latter provision, known as a nondisclosure agreement, or NDA, and after consulting with its attorney, SOS advised her to sign the agreement and never speak with SOS again.

Sounds like a plan, Waldeck emailed SOS on June 6. She said she would sign the agreement later that day and send it in. SOS hasn't heard from her since, in keeping with her legal obligations.

